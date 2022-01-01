Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak fajitas in Fraser

Fraser restaurants
Fraser restaurants that serve steak fajitas

El Charro

16720 E 14 Mile Rd, Fraser

Avg 4 (143 reviews)
Takeout
*Full Steak Fajita Quesadilla$16.80
Steak Fajita Salad$13.25
Strips of grilled steak, cubanelle peppers, onions, and mushrooms, served on a fresh garden salad in an edible deep crispy flour shell.
Full Steak Fajita Quesadilla$17.50
2 Soft flour tortillas filled with grilled steak, cubanelle peppers, onions, and mushrooms with jalapeños. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
More about El Charro
Krowl Family Kitchens

33140 Groesbeck Hwy, Fraser

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
*Steak Fajita Wrap$8.50
Marinated tender flank steak grilled with peppers & onions. Rolled in a flour tortilla with sour cream, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and cheddar cheese.
More about Krowl Family Kitchens

