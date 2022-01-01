Go
Fratelli’s Wood Fired Pizzeria

Come on in and enjoy!

3256 DUNE DRIVE AVALON NJ 08202

No reviews yet

Popular Items

PEPPERONI
Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce & pepperoni
Calamari Friti$16.00
Fried calamari, shrimp, vegetables
Caesar$10.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, caesar dressing
MARGHERITA
Fior di late mozzarella, basil and tomato sauce
Veal & Ricotta Meatbalss$10.00
Meatballs in a marinara sauce and ricotta
VENTURA
Mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, truffle oil
Arugula$11.00
Arugula, shaved parmigiana, e.v.o.o
Brussels$11.00
Oven roasted, strachiatelle cheese, pine nuts, & bread crumbs
FIORENTINA
Mozzarella, ricottta, cherry tomatoes $ baby spinach
PLANI RED
Shredded mozzarella & tomato sauce
Location

3256 DUNE DRIVE AVALON NJ 08202

Avalon NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

