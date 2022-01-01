Fratelli's Italian
Come and enjoy great Italian food here in the heart of Barboursville. We welcome you as guest and leave as family.
6007 US ROUTE 60 suite 312
Barboursville WV
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
