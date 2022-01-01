Go
Fratelli's Italian

Come and enjoy great Italian food here in the heart of Barboursville. We welcome you as guest and leave as family.

6007 US ROUTE 60 suite 312

Popular Items

Fettuccine Alfredo ⭐️$10.99
A simple, classic dish of fettuccine tossed in our signature, made-fresh-daily Alfredo sauce.
Create-a-Calzone$9.50
Create your own calzone! For consistent baking perfection, we recommend a maximum of seven toppings.
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo ⭐️$14.25
Tender slices of grilled chicken and fettuccine pasta tossed in our creamy, made-fresh-daily Alfredo sauce.
Pollo Rosa$13.75
Sliced chicken breast tossed with ziti in a delicious blend of our signature marinara herb sauce and creamy Alfredo sauce.
Carrot Cake ⭐️$6.85
Chef Francisco’s secret recipe! Three mouthwatering layers of moist spice cake laced with fresh carrots and crushed pecans, iced with three layers of homemade cream cheese icing, then crusted with more crushed pecans.
House Bread$2.50
Add a order of house bread served with our signature marinara herb sauce for dipping. Yummy!
Breaded cheese rounds$8.50
Breaded sticks of mozzarella fried to crispy, golden perfection. Served with marinara herb sauce for dipping.
Meat Lasagna ⭐️$15.99
Prepared fresh daily with layers of lasagna, seasoned ground beef, and an Italian cheese blend. Topped with our Italian pomodoro sauce and melted mozzarella.
Create-a-Pasta$10.99
Create your own Italian dish just the way you like it! Pick your pasta, sauce, and topping. Served with a soup or salad.
Chocolate Ganache$6.85
A moist, dark, triple-layered chocolate cake topped with homemade chocolate mousse topped with chocolate ganache and overflowing with oh-so-much chocolatey goodness that it just might make your day kind of fantastic.
Location

Barboursville WV

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
