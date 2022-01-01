Fratelli's

Go
Popular Items

Tiramisu$7.00
Spaghetti$10.00
Single Crab Cake$24.00
One Famous Jumbo Lump Crab Cake. Served with salad & breadsticks.
14” Pizza$12.00
Lasagna$14.00
Noodles layered with three kinds of Cheese, all beef Meat Sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Side Bread Sticks (4)$2.00
Chicken Parmesan$19.00
Boneless Chicken Breast, breaded, Fried and baked with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
2 Crab Cakes$38.00
Two perfectly seasoned, mouth-watering Crab Cakes. Broiled or Fried to perfection. Served with Salad & Breadsticks.
Seafood Alfredo$29.00
Maryland Jumbo Lump Crab Meat, Scallops, and Shrimp sauteed in an Alfredo Sauce. Served over Fettuccine. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
10” Pizza$10.00
Location

925 Snow Hill Rd.

Salisbury MD

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
