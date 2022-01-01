Go
Toast

Fratelli's Worcester

Come in and enjoy!

186 Stafford street

No reviews yet

Location

186 Stafford street

Worcester MA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Double Down Brewing Co

No reviews yet

Worcester Brewery

Mint Restaurant and Bar

No reviews yet

A contemporary take on traditional Vietnamese cuisine

Acoustic Java

No reviews yet

Swing by for curbside pickup, and enjoy the summer weather on our new outdoor patio!

Acoustic Java

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston