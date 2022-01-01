Fratelli's Worcester
Come in and enjoy!
186 Stafford street
Location
186 Stafford street
Worcester MA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Double Down Brewing Co
Worcester Brewery
Mint Restaurant and Bar
A contemporary take on traditional Vietnamese cuisine
Acoustic Java
Swing by for curbside pickup, and enjoy the summer weather on our new outdoor patio!
Acoustic Java
Come in and enjoy!