Go
Toast

Fratellos

Come in and enjoy!

563 Washington street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Steak Bomb$11.99
Chicken Parmesan Sub$11.99
Curly Fries$4.99
Garlic Knots$4.99
10" Cheese Pizza$6.99
12 Wings$11.99
5 Fingers$8.99
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
Sm Calzone$9.99
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta, and choice of two toppings
Ajarakan Xachapuri$9.99
Feta, mozzarella cheese, egg, served with side of butter
See full menu

Location

563 Washington street

Brighton MA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wok N Talk Brighton

No reviews yet

We are an Asian open kitchen where everything is fresh and made to order right before your eyes. At Wok n’ Talk, we serve delicious, healthy food. We use no MSG and cook with 100% vegetable oil.

The Scoop N Scootery Brighton

No reviews yet

Welcome to the online ordering hub. We encourage you to explore our signature sundae menu and customizable options with confidence. Whatever you choose, we'll make it big, beautiful and deliver it right to your door. Please notify us of any food allergies. Thank you!

Greenhouse Kitchen Cucina Italiana

No reviews yet

Fresh is our priority.

Brighton Lodge of Elks 2199

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston