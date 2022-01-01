Go
Fratello's Waterfront

Italian dining on the Fox River with panoramic views, craft cocktials and appointed wine selection.

501 WEST WATER STREET

No reviews yet

Popular Items

EXTRA CRUNCH TENDER$3.00
CHICKEN CRUNCH SALAD$15.00
Crunch chicken tenders, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, and our sweet mustard sauce.
TRUFFLE FRIES$6.00
French fries, truffle oil, and Parmesan cheese
CHICKEN PARMEGIANA$20.00
Italian parmesan herb crusted chicken breast, served with a linguini pomodoro, garnished with basil chiffonade and shredded parmesan
DINNER PERCH$21.00
CHICKEN TENDERS$13.00
Our famous hand-breaded sweet crunch tenders
and sweet mustard brew sauce, served with fries
SALMON SALAD$22.00
Salmon, seasonal greens, walnuts, ricotta cheese, spiced wine pear, onion and herb dressing.
WI CHEESE CURDS$12.00
Fresh bread with compound butter.
TRUFFLE SHRIMP CARBONARA$20.00
Wild caught pan seared shrimp, pancetta, peas, mushrooms, in a creamy truffle carbonara sauce.
CHICKEN CHILI CUP$4.00
Location

501 WEST WATER STREET

Appleton WI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:00 am
