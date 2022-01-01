Fratello's Waterfront
Italian dining on the Fox River with panoramic views, craft cocktials and appointed wine selection.
501 WEST WATER STREET
Popular Items
Location
501 WEST WATER STREET
Appleton WI
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Stone Arch Brewpub
Come on in and enjoy!
Houdini's Escape Gastropub
Appleton's finest gastropub with an extensive elevated pub menu and the Fox Valley's largest beer and liquor selection for any restaurant.
Home Burger Bar
Voted best burgers in the Fox Cities 2 years in a row.
ACOCA Coffee
Appleton's longest running coffee roastery.