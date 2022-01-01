Go
Fratilli's Pizza

Serving the Hunts Point Community with Delicious Food for 35+ Years! Whether it's our iconic pizzas, our signature heroes, our hearty soups, or our fresh salads, we got you covered.

PIZZA

404 Hunts Point Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (674 reviews)

Popular Items

3 Garlic Knots$1.20
Knots of Pizza Dough coated with Olive Oil infused with Garlic, Parsley, and Parmesan
Wings (7 PC)$9.95
7 Crispy Chicken Wings Coated in Sauce of Your Choice Served with a Dip of Your Choice
Greek Salad$8.50
Romaine, Tomato, Olives, Cucumber, Onions, Feta Cheese, and Pepperoncini. Served w 3 Garlic Knots
Pepperoni Pinwheel$2.75
Crispy Pepperonis and Mozzarella Baked within Pizza Dough
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.50
Chicken (Breaded or Grilled), Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons. Served w 3 Garlic Knots
Penne Ala Vodka$9.50
A Best-Selling Pasta Dish! Penne-Pasta cooked in our tasty Vodka & Cream Sauce. Made Fresh to Order ~ As Always
Regular Slice$3.00
Classic NYC Cheese Slice
Regular Cheese Pizza$16.50
16'' Pizza Pie (8 Slices)
Beef Patty$2.75
Seasoned Ground Beef Wrapped in Flaky Dough
Bottled Soda (20oz)$2.15
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

404 Hunts Point Ave

Bronx NY

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
