Freak Brothers Pizza

High vibe pizza. Vegan & Gluten-Free friendly. Located inside The Churchill in downtown Phoenix. Pickup window off Garfield, just east of 1st Street.

PIZZA

901 N. First St. • $$

Avg 4.6 (1315 reviews)

Popular Items

Side of Ranch$1.00
Margherita Pizza$12.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, grape tomatoes & fresh basil
Spinach Heartichoke Pizza$13.00
Red sauce, artichoke hearts, spinach, grape tomatoes, mozzarella, red sauce.
Pepperoni Pizza$11.00
Red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella
Garden Pesto Pizza$14.00
Pesto base with tangy banana peppers, spinach, grape tomatoes, mushrooms, and mozzarella.
Buffalo BBQ Fusion Pizza$15.00
BBQ base with grilled chicken, red onions, ranch drizzle, buffalo swirl, fresh cilantro, and mozzarella
Build-Your-Own Freak-za$10.00
Get wild with it! Choose your base of red sauce, pesto, BBQ, or olive oil. Starts at $10. Max 5 toppings (Limitation breeds creativity!)
Comes with red sauce and mozzarella cheese as default.
Sea Salt Brownie$5.00
The best brownie we've ever had. Baked locally by our friends Nathan & Natalie at Sugarloaf Lane Bakery. It's vegan too, but you'd never know it. Contains gluten.
Cheese Pizza$10.00
Keep it simple. Just red sauce and mozzarella.
La MiaBella Pizza$14.00
Our most beautiful pie. Olive oil base, kale, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, mozzarella, sliced almonds, and a drizzle of MiaBella traditional balsamic.
Location

901 N. First St.

Phoenix AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:30 am
