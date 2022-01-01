Go
Toast

Freddie'S Beach Bar And Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

3 1st Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

3 1st Street

Rehoboth Beach DE

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bushels

No reviews yet

Seafood and Crab house

Atlantic Hotel Drummers Cafe

No reviews yet

The Atlantic Hotel Bistro Bar has served the Berlin & Delmarva communities for over a hundred years and still remains a favorite for visitors to the Eastern Shore.
Lite Fare is served from 11am to closing. A Fine Dining menu begins at five o’clock with one of the most impressive dinner menus in the area.

Johnny Scoops

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our fantastic ice cream

Filomena’s Lakeview

No reviews yet

A charming, family-owned Italian eatery in an historic inn featuring Homemade, Hand-rolled Gnocchi, Spicy Shrimp and Crab Diablo and Wood Oven Roasted Whole Bronzino. A full service bar and beautiful three season patio are sure to make your dining experience memorable.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston