FREDDY FINGERS CHICKEN AND WAFFLES
Food truck- Chicken and Waffles
5960 Richard Street
Popular Items
Location
Jacksonville FL
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
