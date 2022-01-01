Go
FREDDY FINGERS CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

Food truck- Chicken and Waffles

5960 Richard Street

Popular Items

BUDDY HOLLY$13.00
CRISPY TENDERS, HAND CUT FRIES AND ONE SAUCE OF YOUR CHOICE
*additional sauce* $0.50 extra
BAMBOLEO$8.00
CRISPY SWEET POTATO CHUNKS, BARBEQUE SPICE, BLACK GARLIC MAYO, SCALLIONS
COKE$2.00
Extra sauce$0.50
THE DUKE$15.00
OUR SIGNATURE! CRISPY TENDERS, GEORGIA CANE SYRUP, YEAST LEAVENED WAFFLE, CREAM BACON GRAVY SERVED ON THE SIDE
GOJIRA$14.00
GOCHUJANG HONEY TENDERS, BANCHAN CUCUMBER, KIMCHI SLAW, CRISPY sweet potato chunks
FRIZZLE FRIES$6.00
LEGIT! IDAHO RUSSET, DOUBLE FRIED, TOSSED IN SEA SALT
COWBOY FROM HELL$14.00
BUFFALO TENDERS, BACON,CORN, RANCH, SEA SALT FRIES
Chicken Tender (unit)$4.00
BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY$14.00
CRISPY TENDERS, ENGLISH PUB CURRY, KIMCHI SLAW, SEA SALT FRIES
Location

5960 Richard Street

Jacksonville FL

Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
