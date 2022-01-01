Go
Toast

Freddy's Wings & Wraps

Come in and enjoy!

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI

174 E Main St • $

Avg 4.3 (4132 reviews)

Popular Items

Freddys Philly Cheese Steak Egg Rolls$6.99
Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls loaded with thinly sliced marinated steak, bell peppers, onions and smothered with cheese Whiz, mozzarella then deep fried.
5pc Tender$10.99
Freddys Mozzarella Sticks$9.49
5pc Boneless$6.49
Curly Fries$7.49
12pc Boneless$13.99
12pc Traditional$14.99
8pc Boneless$9.99
8pc Traditional$10.49
Straight Cut Fries$7.49
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

174 E Main St

Newark DE

Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:45 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:45 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:45 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Roots Natural Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Klondike Kates Restaurant

No reviews yet

The heart of Main Street on UD campus. A place for everyone to come and enjoy great pub fare food with live entertainment and great cocktails.

The Peach Blossom Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brew HaHa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston