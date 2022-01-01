Frederick restaurants you'll love

Frederick restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Frederick

Top restaurants in Frederick, Maryland

Frederick is packed full of museums, beautiful gardens, and hike & bike trails. Explore the wide variety of outdoor activities such as Carroll Creek, and then head over to the west side of Fredrick for a delicious meal. Featuring dishes like tacos, pizza, burgers, and ramen. Each cuisine is conveniently located in the bustling Downtown area, perfect for any meal at any time of day.

Try out old favorites from local cafes or try something new like boba or Spanish tapas. From sandwiches to Cuban fare, there are options all across the city. Everything you crave is just a short drive away or available for delivery in Frederick. Order a coffee, BBQ, or a plate of Maryland-style seafood. No matter what you’re in the mood for, Frederick offers a quick and easy solution to your hunger.

Don’t miss out on the local breweries on either side of Carroll Creek. Available for tastings, flights, and winding down for the evening. Bring all your friends and enjoy an evening of brews and buds. If you’re looking for something more refined, try out the local cocktail bars. Trendy bars in Frederick have a wide selection of unique beverages to try. Discover your new favorite spot in Fredrick and start your search today!

Frederick's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Gastropubs
Latin American
Must-try Frederick restaurants

Cacique Restaurant image

 

Cacique Restaurant

26 N. Market st, FREDERICK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Queso Dip$8.99
Cheese dip served with tortilla chips.
Burritos$13.99
A large flour tortilla wrapped around rice and cheese and your choice of filling.
Guacamole Dip$11.99
Fresh avocados blended with onions, lemon juice, olive oil, and tomato, served with tortilla chips.
More about Cacique Restaurant
Monocacy Brewing Co. image

 

Monocacy Brewing Co.

1781 North Market Street, Frederick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Radiance 3.5oz$2.50
Ghost of the Ice Cream Man$5.00
Cherry Little Christmas 3.5oz$2.50
More about Monocacy Brewing Co.
McClintock Distilling image

 

McClintock Distilling

35 S Carroll St, Frederick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Matchstick Straight Bourbon Whiskey$52.00
Organic Straight Bourbon Whiskey (45% ABV / 750mL). Double Gold Awardee At San Francisco Spirits Competition
Bootjack Rye Whiskey$42.00
Organic High Rye Whiskey (45% ABV / 750mL)
Aegean Tonic Water$1.50
Three Cents Tonics
More about McClintock Distilling
The Wine Kitchen on the Creek image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

The Wine Kitchen on the Creek

50 Carroll Creek Way, Frederick

Avg 4.7 (3705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Romaine Salad$13.00
romaine, smoked rainbow trout, hearts of
palm, pine nuts, shaved parmesan,
nasturtium ranch, garlic herb crouton
Wagyu Burger$19.00
7oz 100% wagyu beef / cheddar / house-made pickles / garlic aioli / bacon jam / house-made bun
Chateaubriand Dinner (serves up to 4)$199.00
1.5 lb pre-seasoned and pre-seared tenderloin
Red wine Demi-glace, red onion marmalade
Bacon-Brussels sprouts casserole
House-baked focaccia
8 Jumbo shrimp with house cocktail sauce
More about The Wine Kitchen on the Creek
Mariachi Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mariachi Restaurant

5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1467 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
TAMALES DE ELOTE$6.99
Two sweet corn cake tamales served with sour cream.
CHILE CON QUESO$8.99
Melted cheese with onions and jalapeno, served with tortilla chips.
NACHOS$10.99
Corn tortilla chips topped with pinto beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo.
More about Mariachi Restaurant
Mexicali Cantina image

SALADS

Mexicali Cantina

467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (1323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Taco Salad$12.99
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with mixed greens, tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of grilled chicken or grilled steak. Garnished with a delightful scoop of guacamole and sour cream, served with our homemade honey mustard dressing.
Platanos Fritos$6.99
Sweet fried plantains fried to perfection, served with sour cream.
Quesadilla$10.99
A large flour tortilla topped with our own cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend and your choice of chicken, steak, or spinach. Folded and grilled to a golden perfection and served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo.
More about Mexicali Cantina
J. Raymond's Steakhouse image

 

J. Raymond's Steakhouse

50 Carroll Creek, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes (Feeds 2)$5.00
Yukon gold potatoes / butter / sour cream / heavy cream / salt
8oz FILET MIGNON$33.00
Tender, lean and highly prized part of the loin.
12oz STRIPLOIN$36.00
AKA New York Strip -juicy & tender from the short loin.
More about J. Raymond's Steakhouse
New York J&P Pizza - Frederick image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

New York J&P Pizza - Frederick

6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy, Frederick

Avg 4.3 (262 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
6 Wings$8.99
2 Kids Chicken Tenders$5.25
14" Cheese NY Style$13.00
More about New York J&P Pizza - Frederick
Thacher & Rye image

 

Thacher & Rye

228 North Market Street, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lasagna$16.00
smoked brisket bolognese, ricotta fondue, parmigiano Reggiano
RW Chicken$21.00
morel mushrooms, sugar snap peas, marjoram, fingerling potatoes
Spent Grain Rye Bread$12.00
smoked carolina trout, whipped cultured butter
More about Thacher & Rye
Casa Rico image

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Rico

1399 West Patrick Street, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHIPS AND SALSA$8.00
1 lb chips with 12 oz salsa
Nachos Grande$10.00
with beef, chicken & beans
Boxed Meal Chicken Burrito$11.00
with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa
More about Casa Rico
Pumpernickel + Rye image

SANDWICHES

Pumpernickel + Rye

3538 Urbana Pike Suite A, Frederick

Avg 4.8 (792 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Wake + Bake$11.00
Turkey sausage or thick-cut bacon, scrambled egg, smoked tomato jam, cheddar, everything bagel.
Latke Browns$4.00
served with side of house tomato jam.
The Lox Smith$13.00
House cured lox, chive cream cheese, cucumbers, pickled red onion, caper berries, plain bagel.
More about Pumpernickel + Rye
Kittiwat Thai Kitchen image

CHICKEN

Kittiwat Thai Kitchen

5205 Presidents Ct, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (2422 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crab Rangoon$8.30
Pad See Euw$15.50
Free Potsticker HH 3:30-6:30PM and $35 minimum order only
More about Kittiwat Thai Kitchen
200 Monroe image

 

200 Monroe

200 MONROE AVE, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Braised Beef Brisket$36.00
Creamy polenta, roasted tomatoes, Calabrian peppers, natural jus.
Wild Mushroom Campanelle Pasta$30.00
Cremini, black trumpet and chanterelle mushrooms, asparagus, white wine cream sauce, finished with truffle oil.
Chicken Piccata, Francese Style$32.00
Egg battered and sauteed chicken breast, lemon caper butter and parmesan tomato orzo, with sauteed asparagus.
More about 200 Monroe
Pretzel and Pizza Creations image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pretzel and Pizza Creations

210 N Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (3241 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
M & M$3.99
Butter & Salt Pretzel$3.29
Cinnamon & Sugar Pretzel$3.29
More about Pretzel and Pizza Creations
The Beacon at Hampton Inn Frederick image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Beacon at Hampton Inn Frederick

5311 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick

Avg 4.2 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side of Tater Tots$2.50
Crispy Warm Memories
Stack House Burger$13.00
Melted Cheddar & Thick cut Bacon strips on top of a 1/2# Certified Angus Beef Patty, with Lettuce, Tomato and Onions.
Served with Tater Tots & Homemade Pickles on the side
Stacked Chicken Quesadillas$13.00
Chicken, Mixed cheese & Red & Green Peppers double stacked in toasted tortillas.
Served with Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Picante Salsa on the side
More about The Beacon at Hampton Inn Frederick
White Rabbit Gastropub image

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

White Rabbit Gastropub

18 Market Space, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
our signature detroit pizza crust topped with wisconsin brick cheese and a cabot cheddar crown, a generous portion of pepperoni and robust tomato sauce
Cheese Pizza$15.00
fluffy, airy detroit pizza dough with wisconsin brick cheese and cabot cheddar crown, topped with our robust house-made tomato sauce
Chicken & Waffles PIzza$19.00
Our take on sweet and savory! This delicious pizza has whipped cream pizza dough, Wisconsin brick cheese & cheddar cheese. It's topped with crispy chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, Mike's Hot Honey, & powdered sugar. Served with a side of maple syrup
More about White Rabbit Gastropub
Consumer pic

 

TEMPO DI PASTA

244 East Church street, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Arancini$12.00
risotto balls, fontina, mushrooms, pomodoro sauce.
Ravioli Fritti$11.00
fried cheese ravioli, arrabbiata sauce. (V)
Milan$14.00
crispy chicken, burrata cheese, arugula, pesto aioli, focaccia.
More about TEMPO DI PASTA
THAI MERIC EATERY AND BAR image

 

THAI MERIC EATERY AND BAR

1170 W PATRICK ST STE E, FREDERICK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PAD KEE MAO$15.00
Flat rice noodle, chili, garlic, onion, tomato, bellpepper, basil
STREET FRIED RICE$15.00
Chinese broccoli, egg, carrot, tomato, onion, scallion, cilantro
CHICKEN SATAY$8.50
Grilled chicken strips, peanut sauce, cucumber salad toast
More about THAI MERIC EATERY AND BAR
JoJo’s Restaurant & Tap House image

 

JoJo’s Restaurant & Tap House

16-18 E Patrick St, Frederick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Truffle Fries$9.00
grated pecorino cheese, house made truffle mayo, curry ketchup
Classic Burger* (GF*)$15.00
smoked bacon, cheddar, sweet onion, tomato, lettuce, mayo, grilled brioche bun, fresh cut fries
To Go Corona Light$11.00
More about JoJo’s Restaurant & Tap House
Consumer pic

TACOS

Big Papi's

5711 Industry Lane #7, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (266 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Quesabirria Pizza$24.95
12' Birria Pizza (6-Hour Slow Cooked Braised Beef) W/ Large Consome Dip Cup
(1) Papi Sauce Included On The Side, Limes, Hot Sauce.
3x Tinga Tacos$9.95
3 Shredded Chicken Tacos W/ Onions & Cilantro on Corn Tortillas
Quesadilla$11.95
Your Choice Of Meat W/ Cheese, Onions & Cilantro
More about Big Papi's
Pistarro's image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pistarro's

221 N East St, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (309 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maiale$18.50
tomato sauce / pepperoni / sausage / cured soppressata / mozzarella
Bianca$12.75
panna / garlic / caramelized onions / ricotta / mozzarella / pecorino (vegetarian)
Ayse Brussel Sprouts$10.99
hazelnuts / capers & raisins with / hot / sweet & sour dressing (vegetarian, gluten free)
More about Pistarro's
Fifty Fifty image

 

Fifty Fifty

7132 Ladd Circle, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fifty Fifty$10.00
Half Bacon/Half Beef smash patties with white american cheese
Old Bay Fries$3.00
Hand cut fries seasoned with Old Bay and served with a side of Fifty Fifty sauce
Belgian Black Label$12.00
Fifty Fifty burger with White American Cheese, hot sauce, Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple Syrup on toasted Belgian Waffles
More about Fifty Fifty
Maxwell's Burgers & Shakes image

HAMBURGERS

Maxwell's Burgers & Shakes

57 E. Patrick St., Frederick

Avg 4.6 (295 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Brussels Sprouts Salad$12.00
Smoked Cherry Vinaigrette / Pickled Red Onions / Charred Oranges / Pistachios / Lemon Zest
Steakhouse Burger (Includes choice of side)$15.45
House-made Brioche Bun / 7oz Angus Beef Patty / Pepper Jack / Sautéed Mushrooms / Tomato / BBQ Sauce / Crispy Shallots Lettuce
Large Maxx Burger (Includes choice of side)$13.95
Three Part House Potato Roll / Two Angus Beef Patties / Smoked Cheddar / Tomato/ Max Sauce / Pickles / Lettuce
More about Maxwell's Burgers & Shakes
Coal Fire Frederick image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Coal Fire Frederick

7820 Wormans Mill Rd, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (3111 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad$7.95
12" Margherita Pizza$13.95
Hand Cut Fries$5.95
More about Coal Fire Frederick
Frederick Social image

 

Frederick Social

50 Citizen's Way, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Okey Dokey Artichokey$12.50
Sprouted oat toast with pesto spread, tomato, artichoke, avocado, spinach and mayonnaise. Served with a side salad
Taters gonna Tate$6.00
Air Fried Tater Tots
Lets Taco'bout it$14.00
Loaded with Black beans, corn, roasted onions, lettuce, shredded cheese, chipotle aioli, salsa, and your choice of protein. Served with a house salad
More about Frederick Social
Bushwaller's image

SEAFOOD

Bushwaller's

209 North Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.2 (882 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings - 6$7.00
Comes with celery, carrots, and dressing.
Bush Burger$14.00
Our signature seasoned patty, lettuce, tomato.
Crab Pretzel$11.00
Crab dip, beer cheese sauce, & marinara.
More about Bushwaller's
Brewer's Alley image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brewer's Alley

124 N Market St, FREDERICK

Avg 3.8 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Onion Soup$6.00
Beef and onion broth topped with Swiss & provolone
(can be modified to be made gluten free)
Alley Burger$13.00
Served with crispy fried onions, lettuce & tomato on a toasted roll
(can be modified to be made gluten free)
Chicken Bacon Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, American cheese, smoked tomato aïoli, lettuce & tomato in grilled flour tortilla
(can be modified to be made gluten free)
More about Brewer's Alley
Isabella's image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Isabella's

44 N Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dates$11.00
Crispy Bacon-Wrapped Dates / Stuffed with Chorizo / Goat Cheese
Chicken Skewers$10.00
Spiced Chicken Skewers / Spicy Apricot Sauce
Asparagus Fries$10.00
Isabella’s Signature Crispy Panko Crusted Asparagus “Fries”
/ Smoked Tomato Aioli
More about Isabella's
Dutch's Daughter Restaurant image

 

Dutch's Daughter Restaurant

581 Himes Ave., Frederick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cup Maryland Crab$8.00
Spicy vegetable soup with fresh crab meat
Crab Dip$20.00
Creamy baked crab topped with cheese and served with a side of baked herb bread
Child Chicken Bites$14.00
Fried chicken bites served with French fries & applesauce
More about Dutch's Daughter Restaurant
Beans & Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Beans & Bagels

49 E Patrick St, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (504 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna Salad$7.29
Single Bagel$1.15
Fruit Bowl$3.99
More about Beans & Bagels

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Frederick

Tacos

Quesadillas

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheese Pizza

Fajitas

Pretzels

Chicken Fajitas

