Frederick restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Frederick, Maryland
Frederick is packed full of museums, beautiful gardens, and hike & bike trails. Explore the wide variety of outdoor activities such as Carroll Creek, and then head over to the west side of Fredrick for a delicious meal. Featuring dishes like tacos, pizza, burgers, and ramen. Each cuisine is conveniently located in the bustling Downtown area, perfect for any meal at any time of day.
Try out old favorites from local cafes or try something new like boba or Spanish tapas. From sandwiches to Cuban fare, there are options all across the city. Everything you crave is just a short drive away or available for delivery in Frederick. Order a coffee, BBQ, or a plate of Maryland-style seafood. No matter what you’re in the mood for, Frederick offers a quick and easy solution to your hunger.
Don’t miss out on the local breweries on either side of Carroll Creek. Available for tastings, flights, and winding down for the evening. Bring all your friends and enjoy an evening of brews and buds. If you’re looking for something more refined, try out the local cocktail bars. Trendy bars in Frederick have a wide selection of unique beverages to try. Discover your new favorite spot in Fredrick and start your search today!
Frederick's top cuisines
Must-try Frederick restaurants
Cacique Restaurant
26 N. Market st, FREDERICK
|Popular items
|Queso Dip
|$8.99
Cheese dip served with tortilla chips.
|Burritos
|$13.99
A large flour tortilla wrapped around rice and cheese and your choice of filling.
|Guacamole Dip
|$11.99
Fresh avocados blended with onions, lemon juice, olive oil, and tomato, served with tortilla chips.
Monocacy Brewing Co.
1781 North Market Street, Frederick
|Popular items
|Radiance 3.5oz
|$2.50
|Ghost of the Ice Cream Man
|$5.00
|Cherry Little Christmas 3.5oz
|$2.50
McClintock Distilling
35 S Carroll St, Frederick
|Popular items
|Matchstick Straight Bourbon Whiskey
|$52.00
Organic Straight Bourbon Whiskey (45% ABV / 750mL). Double Gold Awardee At San Francisco Spirits Competition
|Bootjack Rye Whiskey
|$42.00
Organic High Rye Whiskey (45% ABV / 750mL)
|Aegean Tonic Water
|$1.50
Three Cents Tonics
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
The Wine Kitchen on the Creek
50 Carroll Creek Way, Frederick
|Popular items
|Romaine Salad
|$13.00
romaine, smoked rainbow trout, hearts of
palm, pine nuts, shaved parmesan,
nasturtium ranch, garlic herb crouton
|Wagyu Burger
|$19.00
7oz 100% wagyu beef / cheddar / house-made pickles / garlic aioli / bacon jam / house-made bun
|Chateaubriand Dinner (serves up to 4)
|$199.00
1.5 lb pre-seasoned and pre-seared tenderloin
Red wine Demi-glace, red onion marmalade
Bacon-Brussels sprouts casserole
House-baked focaccia
8 Jumbo shrimp with house cocktail sauce
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Mariachi Restaurant
5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick
|Popular items
|TAMALES DE ELOTE
|$6.99
Two sweet corn cake tamales served with sour cream.
|CHILE CON QUESO
|$8.99
Melted cheese with onions and jalapeno, served with tortilla chips.
|NACHOS
|$10.99
Corn tortilla chips topped with pinto beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo.
SALADS
Mexicali Cantina
467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick
|Popular items
|Taco Salad
|$12.99
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with mixed greens, tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of grilled chicken or grilled steak. Garnished with a delightful scoop of guacamole and sour cream, served with our homemade honey mustard dressing.
|Platanos Fritos
|$6.99
Sweet fried plantains fried to perfection, served with sour cream.
|Quesadilla
|$10.99
A large flour tortilla topped with our own cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend and your choice of chicken, steak, or spinach. Folded and grilled to a golden perfection and served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo.
J. Raymond's Steakhouse
50 Carroll Creek, Frederick
|Popular items
|Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes (Feeds 2)
|$5.00
Yukon gold potatoes / butter / sour cream / heavy cream / salt
|8oz FILET MIGNON
|$33.00
Tender, lean and highly prized part of the loin.
|12oz STRIPLOIN
|$36.00
AKA New York Strip -juicy & tender from the short loin.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
New York J&P Pizza - Frederick
6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy, Frederick
|Popular items
|6 Wings
|$8.99
|2 Kids Chicken Tenders
|$5.25
|14" Cheese NY Style
|$13.00
Thacher & Rye
228 North Market Street, Frederick
|Popular items
|Lasagna
|$16.00
smoked brisket bolognese, ricotta fondue, parmigiano Reggiano
|RW Chicken
|$21.00
morel mushrooms, sugar snap peas, marjoram, fingerling potatoes
|Spent Grain Rye Bread
|$12.00
smoked carolina trout, whipped cultured butter
FRENCH FRIES
Casa Rico
1399 West Patrick Street, Frederick
|Popular items
|CHIPS AND SALSA
|$8.00
1 lb chips with 12 oz salsa
|Nachos Grande
|$10.00
with beef, chicken & beans
|Boxed Meal Chicken Burrito
|$11.00
with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa
SANDWICHES
Pumpernickel + Rye
3538 Urbana Pike Suite A, Frederick
|Popular items
|The Wake + Bake
|$11.00
Turkey sausage or thick-cut bacon, scrambled egg, smoked tomato jam, cheddar, everything bagel.
|Latke Browns
|$4.00
served with side of house tomato jam.
|The Lox Smith
|$13.00
House cured lox, chive cream cheese, cucumbers, pickled red onion, caper berries, plain bagel.
CHICKEN
Kittiwat Thai Kitchen
5205 Presidents Ct, Frederick
|Popular items
|Crab Rangoon
|$8.30
|Pad See Euw
|$15.50
|Free Potsticker HH 3:30-6:30PM and $35 minimum order only
200 Monroe
200 MONROE AVE, Frederick
|Popular items
|Braised Beef Brisket
|$36.00
Creamy polenta, roasted tomatoes, Calabrian peppers, natural jus.
|Wild Mushroom Campanelle Pasta
|$30.00
Cremini, black trumpet and chanterelle mushrooms, asparagus, white wine cream sauce, finished with truffle oil.
|Chicken Piccata, Francese Style
|$32.00
Egg battered and sauteed chicken breast, lemon caper butter and parmesan tomato orzo, with sauteed asparagus.
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pretzel and Pizza Creations
210 N Market St, Frederick
|Popular items
|M & M
|$3.99
|Butter & Salt Pretzel
|$3.29
|Cinnamon & Sugar Pretzel
|$3.29
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Beacon at Hampton Inn Frederick
5311 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick
|Popular items
|Side of Tater Tots
|$2.50
Crispy Warm Memories
|Stack House Burger
|$13.00
Melted Cheddar & Thick cut Bacon strips on top of a 1/2# Certified Angus Beef Patty, with Lettuce, Tomato and Onions.
Served with Tater Tots & Homemade Pickles on the side
|Stacked Chicken Quesadillas
|$13.00
Chicken, Mixed cheese & Red & Green Peppers double stacked in toasted tortillas.
Served with Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Picante Salsa on the side
PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
White Rabbit Gastropub
18 Market Space, Frederick
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$17.00
our signature detroit pizza crust topped with wisconsin brick cheese and a cabot cheddar crown, a generous portion of pepperoni and robust tomato sauce
|Cheese Pizza
|$15.00
fluffy, airy detroit pizza dough with wisconsin brick cheese and cabot cheddar crown, topped with our robust house-made tomato sauce
|Chicken & Waffles PIzza
|$19.00
Our take on sweet and savory! This delicious pizza has whipped cream pizza dough, Wisconsin brick cheese & cheddar cheese. It's topped with crispy chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, Mike's Hot Honey, & powdered sugar. Served with a side of maple syrup
TEMPO DI PASTA
244 East Church street, Frederick
|Popular items
|Arancini
|$12.00
risotto balls, fontina, mushrooms, pomodoro sauce.
|Ravioli Fritti
|$11.00
fried cheese ravioli, arrabbiata sauce. (V)
|Milan
|$14.00
crispy chicken, burrata cheese, arugula, pesto aioli, focaccia.
THAI MERIC EATERY AND BAR
1170 W PATRICK ST STE E, FREDERICK
|Popular items
|PAD KEE MAO
|$15.00
Flat rice noodle, chili, garlic, onion, tomato, bellpepper, basil
|STREET FRIED RICE
|$15.00
Chinese broccoli, egg, carrot, tomato, onion, scallion, cilantro
|CHICKEN SATAY
|$8.50
Grilled chicken strips, peanut sauce, cucumber salad toast
JoJo’s Restaurant & Tap House
16-18 E Patrick St, Frederick
|Popular items
|Truffle Fries
|$9.00
grated pecorino cheese, house made truffle mayo, curry ketchup
|Classic Burger* (GF*)
|$15.00
smoked bacon, cheddar, sweet onion, tomato, lettuce, mayo, grilled brioche bun, fresh cut fries
|To Go Corona Light
|$11.00
TACOS
Big Papi's
5711 Industry Lane #7, Frederick
|Popular items
|Quesabirria Pizza
|$24.95
12' Birria Pizza (6-Hour Slow Cooked Braised Beef) W/ Large Consome Dip Cup
(1) Papi Sauce Included On The Side, Limes, Hot Sauce.
|3x Tinga Tacos
|$9.95
3 Shredded Chicken Tacos W/ Onions & Cilantro on Corn Tortillas
|Quesadilla
|$11.95
Your Choice Of Meat W/ Cheese, Onions & Cilantro
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pistarro's
221 N East St, Frederick
|Popular items
|Maiale
|$18.50
tomato sauce / pepperoni / sausage / cured soppressata / mozzarella
|Bianca
|$12.75
panna / garlic / caramelized onions / ricotta / mozzarella / pecorino (vegetarian)
|Ayse Brussel Sprouts
|$10.99
hazelnuts / capers & raisins with / hot / sweet & sour dressing (vegetarian, gluten free)
Fifty Fifty
7132 Ladd Circle, Frederick
|Popular items
|Fifty Fifty
|$10.00
Half Bacon/Half Beef smash patties with white american cheese
|Old Bay Fries
|$3.00
Hand cut fries seasoned with Old Bay and served with a side of Fifty Fifty sauce
|Belgian Black Label
|$12.00
Fifty Fifty burger with White American Cheese, hot sauce, Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple Syrup on toasted Belgian Waffles
HAMBURGERS
Maxwell's Burgers & Shakes
57 E. Patrick St., Frederick
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts Salad
|$12.00
Smoked Cherry Vinaigrette / Pickled Red Onions / Charred Oranges / Pistachios / Lemon Zest
|Steakhouse Burger (Includes choice of side)
|$15.45
House-made Brioche Bun / 7oz Angus Beef Patty / Pepper Jack / Sautéed Mushrooms / Tomato / BBQ Sauce / Crispy Shallots Lettuce
|Large Maxx Burger (Includes choice of side)
|$13.95
Three Part House Potato Roll / Two Angus Beef Patties / Smoked Cheddar / Tomato/ Max Sauce / Pickles / Lettuce
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Coal Fire Frederick
7820 Wormans Mill Rd, Frederick
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$7.95
|12" Margherita Pizza
|$13.95
|Hand Cut Fries
|$5.95
Frederick Social
50 Citizen's Way, Frederick
|Popular items
|Okey Dokey Artichokey
|$12.50
Sprouted oat toast with pesto spread, tomato, artichoke, avocado, spinach and mayonnaise. Served with a side salad
|Taters gonna Tate
|$6.00
Air Fried Tater Tots
|Lets Taco'bout it
|$14.00
Loaded with Black beans, corn, roasted onions, lettuce, shredded cheese, chipotle aioli, salsa, and your choice of protein. Served with a house salad
SEAFOOD
Bushwaller's
209 North Market St, Frederick
|Popular items
|Wings - 6
|$7.00
Comes with celery, carrots, and dressing.
|Bush Burger
|$14.00
Our signature seasoned patty, lettuce, tomato.
|Crab Pretzel
|$11.00
Crab dip, beer cheese sauce, & marinara.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brewer's Alley
124 N Market St, FREDERICK
|Popular items
|French Onion Soup
|$6.00
Beef and onion broth topped with Swiss & provolone
(can be modified to be made gluten free)
|Alley Burger
|$13.00
Served with crispy fried onions, lettuce & tomato on a toasted roll
(can be modified to be made gluten free)
|Chicken Bacon Wrap
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, American cheese, smoked tomato aïoli, lettuce & tomato in grilled flour tortilla
(can be modified to be made gluten free)
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Isabella's
44 N Market St, Frederick
|Popular items
|Dates
|$11.00
Crispy Bacon-Wrapped Dates / Stuffed with Chorizo / Goat Cheese
|Chicken Skewers
|$10.00
Spiced Chicken Skewers / Spicy Apricot Sauce
|Asparagus Fries
|$10.00
Isabella’s Signature Crispy Panko Crusted Asparagus “Fries”
/ Smoked Tomato Aioli
Dutch's Daughter Restaurant
581 Himes Ave., Frederick
|Popular items
|Cup Maryland Crab
|$8.00
Spicy vegetable soup with fresh crab meat
|Crab Dip
|$20.00
Creamy baked crab topped with cheese and served with a side of baked herb bread
|Child Chicken Bites
|$14.00
Fried chicken bites served with French fries & applesauce
