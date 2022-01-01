Frederick American restaurants you'll love

Toast

The Wine Kitchen on the Creek image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

The Wine Kitchen on the Creek

50 Carroll Creek Way, Frederick

Avg 4.7 (3705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Romaine Salad$13.00
romaine, smoked rainbow trout, hearts of
palm, pine nuts, shaved parmesan,
nasturtium ranch, garlic herb crouton
Wagyu Burger$19.00
7oz 100% wagyu beef / cheddar / house-made pickles / garlic aioli / bacon jam / house-made bun
Chateaubriand Dinner (serves up to 4)$199.00
1.5 lb pre-seasoned and pre-seared tenderloin
Red wine Demi-glace, red onion marmalade
Bacon-Brussels sprouts casserole
House-baked focaccia
8 Jumbo shrimp with house cocktail sauce
More about The Wine Kitchen on the Creek
J. Raymond's Steakhouse image

 

J. Raymond's Steakhouse

50 Carroll Creek, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes (Feeds 2)$5.00
Yukon gold potatoes / butter / sour cream / heavy cream / salt
8oz FILET MIGNON$33.00
Tender, lean and highly prized part of the loin.
12oz STRIPLOIN$36.00
AKA New York Strip -juicy & tender from the short loin.
More about J. Raymond's Steakhouse
Thacher & Rye image

 

Thacher & Rye

228 North Market Street, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lasagna$16.00
smoked brisket bolognese, ricotta fondue, parmigiano Reggiano
RW Chicken$21.00
morel mushrooms, sugar snap peas, marjoram, fingerling potatoes
Spent Grain Rye Bread$12.00
smoked carolina trout, whipped cultured butter
More about Thacher & Rye
200 Monroe image

 

200 Monroe

200 MONROE AVE, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Braised Beef Brisket$36.00
Creamy polenta, roasted tomatoes, Calabrian peppers, natural jus.
Wild Mushroom Campanelle Pasta$30.00
Cremini, black trumpet and chanterelle mushrooms, asparagus, white wine cream sauce, finished with truffle oil.
Chicken Piccata, Francese Style$32.00
Egg battered and sauteed chicken breast, lemon caper butter and parmesan tomato orzo, with sauteed asparagus.
More about 200 Monroe
The Beacon at Hampton Inn Frederick image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Beacon at Hampton Inn Frederick

5311 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick

Avg 4.2 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side of Tater Tots$2.50
Crispy Warm Memories
Stack House Burger$13.00
Melted Cheddar & Thick cut Bacon strips on top of a 1/2# Certified Angus Beef Patty, with Lettuce, Tomato and Onions.
Served with Tater Tots & Homemade Pickles on the side
Stacked Chicken Quesadillas$13.00
Chicken, Mixed cheese & Red & Green Peppers double stacked in toasted tortillas.
Served with Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Picante Salsa on the side
More about The Beacon at Hampton Inn Frederick
JoJo’s Restaurant & Tap House image

 

JoJo’s Restaurant & Tap House

16-18 E Patrick St, Frederick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Truffle Fries$9.00
grated pecorino cheese, house made truffle mayo, curry ketchup
Classic Burger* (GF*)$15.00
smoked bacon, cheddar, sweet onion, tomato, lettuce, mayo, grilled brioche bun, fresh cut fries
To Go Corona Light$11.00
More about JoJo’s Restaurant & Tap House
Maxwell's Burgers & Shakes image

HAMBURGERS

Maxwell's Burgers & Shakes

57 E. Patrick St., Frederick

Avg 4.6 (295 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Brussels Sprouts Salad$12.00
Smoked Cherry Vinaigrette / Pickled Red Onions / Charred Oranges / Pistachios / Lemon Zest
Steakhouse Burger (Includes choice of side)$15.45
House-made Brioche Bun / 7oz Angus Beef Patty / Pepper Jack / Sautéed Mushrooms / Tomato / BBQ Sauce / Crispy Shallots Lettuce
Large Maxx Burger (Includes choice of side)$13.95
Three Part House Potato Roll / Two Angus Beef Patties / Smoked Cheddar / Tomato/ Max Sauce / Pickles / Lettuce
More about Maxwell's Burgers & Shakes
Brewer's Alley image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brewer's Alley

124 N Market St, FREDERICK

Avg 3.8 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Onion Soup$6.00
Beef and onion broth topped with Swiss & provolone
(can be modified to be made gluten free)
Alley Burger$13.00
Served with crispy fried onions, lettuce & tomato on a toasted roll
(can be modified to be made gluten free)
Chicken Bacon Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, American cheese, smoked tomato aïoli, lettuce & tomato in grilled flour tortilla
(can be modified to be made gluten free)
More about Brewer's Alley
Brewer's on the Green image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brewer's on the Green

124 N Market St, FREDERICK

Avg 3.8 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
More about Brewer's on the Green
Firestone's Culinary Tavern image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Firestone's Culinary Tavern

105 NORTH MARKET STREET, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (1581 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hand Cut Hot Pastrami$15.00
Swiss Cheese // Red Onion // Carolina Dijon BBQ // Sourdough
Arugula Salad$9.00
Apple // Radish // Goat Cheese // Lemon Vinaigrette
Tuna Tartar$15.00
Green Bean Salad // Soy Lime Vinaigrette // Sesame Crisps
More about Firestone's Culinary Tavern

Quesadillas

Tacos

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheese Pizza

French Fries

Pretzels

Nachos

