Frederick American restaurants you'll love

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
The Wine Kitchen on the Creek
50 Carroll Creek Way, Frederick
Popular items
Romaine Salad
|$13.00
romaine, smoked rainbow trout, hearts of
palm, pine nuts, shaved parmesan,
nasturtium ranch, garlic herb crouton
Wagyu Burger
|$19.00
7oz 100% wagyu beef / cheddar / house-made pickles / garlic aioli / bacon jam / house-made bun
Chateaubriand Dinner (serves up to 4)
|$199.00
1.5 lb pre-seasoned and pre-seared tenderloin
Red wine Demi-glace, red onion marmalade
Bacon-Brussels sprouts casserole
House-baked focaccia
8 Jumbo shrimp with house cocktail sauce
J. Raymond's Steakhouse
50 Carroll Creek, Frederick
Popular items
Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes (Feeds 2)
|$5.00
Yukon gold potatoes / butter / sour cream / heavy cream / salt
8oz FILET MIGNON
|$33.00
Tender, lean and highly prized part of the loin.
12oz STRIPLOIN
|$36.00
AKA New York Strip -juicy & tender from the short loin.
Thacher & Rye
228 North Market Street, Frederick
Popular items
Lasagna
|$16.00
smoked brisket bolognese, ricotta fondue, parmigiano Reggiano
RW Chicken
|$21.00
morel mushrooms, sugar snap peas, marjoram, fingerling potatoes
Spent Grain Rye Bread
|$12.00
smoked carolina trout, whipped cultured butter
200 Monroe
200 MONROE AVE, Frederick
Popular items
Braised Beef Brisket
|$36.00
Creamy polenta, roasted tomatoes, Calabrian peppers, natural jus.
Wild Mushroom Campanelle Pasta
|$30.00
Cremini, black trumpet and chanterelle mushrooms, asparagus, white wine cream sauce, finished with truffle oil.
Chicken Piccata, Francese Style
|$32.00
Egg battered and sauteed chicken breast, lemon caper butter and parmesan tomato orzo, with sauteed asparagus.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Beacon at Hampton Inn Frederick
5311 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick
Popular items
Side of Tater Tots
|$2.50
Crispy Warm Memories
Stack House Burger
|$13.00
Melted Cheddar & Thick cut Bacon strips on top of a 1/2# Certified Angus Beef Patty, with Lettuce, Tomato and Onions.
Served with Tater Tots & Homemade Pickles on the side
Stacked Chicken Quesadillas
|$13.00
Chicken, Mixed cheese & Red & Green Peppers double stacked in toasted tortillas.
Served with Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Picante Salsa on the side
JoJo’s Restaurant & Tap House
16-18 E Patrick St, Frederick
Popular items
Truffle Fries
|$9.00
grated pecorino cheese, house made truffle mayo, curry ketchup
Classic Burger* (GF*)
|$15.00
smoked bacon, cheddar, sweet onion, tomato, lettuce, mayo, grilled brioche bun, fresh cut fries
To Go Corona Light
|$11.00
HAMBURGERS
Maxwell's Burgers & Shakes
57 E. Patrick St., Frederick
Popular items
Crispy Brussels Sprouts Salad
|$12.00
Smoked Cherry Vinaigrette / Pickled Red Onions / Charred Oranges / Pistachios / Lemon Zest
Steakhouse Burger (Includes choice of side)
|$15.45
House-made Brioche Bun / 7oz Angus Beef Patty / Pepper Jack / Sautéed Mushrooms / Tomato / BBQ Sauce / Crispy Shallots Lettuce
Large Maxx Burger (Includes choice of side)
|$13.95
Three Part House Potato Roll / Two Angus Beef Patties / Smoked Cheddar / Tomato/ Max Sauce / Pickles / Lettuce
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brewer's Alley
124 N Market St, FREDERICK
Popular items
French Onion Soup
|$6.00
Beef and onion broth topped with Swiss & provolone
(can be modified to be made gluten free)
Alley Burger
|$13.00
Served with crispy fried onions, lettuce & tomato on a toasted roll
(can be modified to be made gluten free)
Chicken Bacon Wrap
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, American cheese, smoked tomato aïoli, lettuce & tomato in grilled flour tortilla
(can be modified to be made gluten free)
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Firestone's Culinary Tavern
105 NORTH MARKET STREET, Frederick
Popular items
Hand Cut Hot Pastrami
|$15.00
Swiss Cheese // Red Onion // Carolina Dijon BBQ // Sourdough
Arugula Salad
|$9.00
Apple // Radish // Goat Cheese // Lemon Vinaigrette
Tuna Tartar
|$15.00
Green Bean Salad // Soy Lime Vinaigrette // Sesame Crisps