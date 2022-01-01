Frederick cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Frederick
SANDWICHES
Pumpernickel + Rye
3538 Urbana Pike Suite A, Frederick
|Popular items
|Don't Worry, Brie Happy!
|$13.50
House turkey breast, triple cream brie, apricot jam, arugula, garlic aioli, and thyme roasted apples on sourdough. Pressed on the panini!
|Latke Browns
|$4.00
served with side of house tomato jam.
|Egg + Cheese + Turkey Sausage
|$9.50
(t. sausage is not GF)
Frederick Social
50 Citizen's Way, Frederick
|Popular items
|Straight Shooter
|$12.00
Crispy flatbread topped with the right amount of BBQ & heat, red onion, cheese, jalapeno, hot honey & BBQ chicken
|Pretzel Bites
|$6.00