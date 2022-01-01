Frederick sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Frederick

Pumpernickel + Rye image

SANDWICHES

Pumpernickel + Rye

3538 Urbana Pike Suite A, Frederick

Avg 4.8 (792 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Don't Worry, Brie Happy!$13.00
House turkey breast, triple cream brie, apricot jam, arugula, garlic aioli, and thyme roasted apples on sourdough. Pressed on the panini!
The Wake + Bake$11.00
Turkey sausage or thick-cut bacon, scrambled egg, smoked tomato jam, cheddar, everything bagel.
The Lox Smith$13.00
House cured lox, chive cream cheese, cucumbers, pickled red onion, caper berries, plain bagel.
More about Pumpernickel + Rye
Pretzel and Pizza Creations image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pretzel and Pizza Creations

210 N Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (3241 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Butter & Salt Pretzel$3.29
8" Cheese Pizza$7.25
Chocolate Chips$3.99
More about Pretzel and Pizza Creations
Dutch's Daughter Restaurant image

 

Dutch's Daughter Restaurant

581 Himes Ave., Frederick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Light Crab Cake$38.00
Our jumbo lump crab cake, broiled. Served with tartar sauce and choice of a side & salad or two sides.
Crab Dip$20.00
Creamy baked crab topped with cheese and served with a side of baked herb bread
Chocolate Mousse$8.00
Silky chocolate mousse in an Oreo crust served with fresh whipped cream.
More about Dutch's Daughter Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

7th St. Cafe

903 w. 7th street Horseshoe Dr., Frederick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Club$8.95
Salad cobb$9.95
Godfather$9.95
More about 7th St. Cafe

