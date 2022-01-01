Frederick sandwich spots you'll love
SANDWICHES
Pumpernickel + Rye
3538 Urbana Pike Suite A, Frederick
|Don't Worry, Brie Happy!
|$13.00
House turkey breast, triple cream brie, apricot jam, arugula, garlic aioli, and thyme roasted apples on sourdough. Pressed on the panini!
|The Wake + Bake
|$11.00
Turkey sausage or thick-cut bacon, scrambled egg, smoked tomato jam, cheddar, everything bagel.
|The Lox Smith
|$13.00
House cured lox, chive cream cheese, cucumbers, pickled red onion, caper berries, plain bagel.
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pretzel and Pizza Creations
210 N Market St, Frederick
|Butter & Salt Pretzel
|$3.29
|8" Cheese Pizza
|$7.25
|Chocolate Chips
|$3.99
Dutch's Daughter Restaurant
581 Himes Ave., Frederick
|Light Crab Cake
|$38.00
Our jumbo lump crab cake, broiled. Served with tartar sauce and choice of a side & salad or two sides.
|Crab Dip
|$20.00
Creamy baked crab topped with cheese and served with a side of baked herb bread
|Chocolate Mousse
|$8.00
Silky chocolate mousse in an Oreo crust served with fresh whipped cream.