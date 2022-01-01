Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Frederick Italian restaurants you'll love

Frederick restaurants
Must-try Italian restaurants in Frederick

New York J&P Pizza - Frederick image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

New York J&P Pizza - Frederick

6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy, Frederick

Avg 4.3 (262 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
6 Wings$8.99
18" Cheese NY Style$17.00
12 Wings$15.99
More about New York J&P Pizza - Frederick
TEMPO DI PASTA

244 East Church street, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Lasagna Bolognese$16.00
layers of fresh pasta, bechamel, beef ragu, mozzarella, parmigiano.
Lasagna di Zucca$16.00
layers of fresh pasta, butternut squash, broccoli rage, fontina, ricotta, bechamel. (V)
Ravioli di Funghi$15.00
wild mushroom ravioli, tomatos, fontina sauce, parmigiano cheese. (V)
More about TEMPO DI PASTA
Pistarro's image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pistarro's

221 N East St, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (309 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ananas$16.99
tomato sauce / pineapple / speck / jalapeño / mozzarella
Maiale$18.50
tomato sauce / pepperoni / sausage / cured soppressata / mozzarella
Ayse Brussel Sprouts$10.99
hazelnuts / capers & raisins with / hot / sweet & sour dressing (vegetarian, gluten free)
More about Pistarro's
Pistarro's - NEW

221 n east st Frederick , MD.21701, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Napoletana Bread$6.00
wood-fired bread / olive oil / balsamic vinegar /parmesan / herbs (vegetarian)
Funghi$15.75
panna / mushrooms / sottocenere / mozzarella / arugula / parmesan (vegetarian)
Ayse Brussel Sprouts$10.99
hazelnuts / capers & raisins with / hot / sweet & sour dressing (vegetarian, gluten free)
More about Pistarro's - NEW

