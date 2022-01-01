Frederick Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Frederick
More about Cacique Restaurant
Cacique Restaurant
26 N. Market st, FREDERICK
|Popular items
|Queso Dip
|$8.99
Cheese dip served with tortilla chips.
|Burritos
|$13.99
A large flour tortilla wrapped around rice and cheese and your choice of filling.
|Guacamole Dip
|$11.99
Fresh avocados blended with onions, lemon juice, olive oil, and tomato, served with tortilla chips.
More about Mariachi Restaurant
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Mariachi Restaurant
5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick
|Popular items
|TAMALES DE ELOTE
|$6.99
Two sweet corn cake tamales served with sour cream.
|CHILE CON QUESO
|$8.99
Melted cheese with onions and jalapeno, served with tortilla chips.
|NACHOS
|$10.99
Corn tortilla chips topped with pinto beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo.
More about Mexicali Cantina
SALADS
Mexicali Cantina
467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick
|Popular items
|Taco Salad
|$12.99
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with mixed greens, tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of grilled chicken or grilled steak. Garnished with a delightful scoop of guacamole and sour cream, served with our homemade honey mustard dressing.
|Platanos Fritos
|$6.99
Sweet fried plantains fried to perfection, served with sour cream.
|Quesadilla
|$10.99
A large flour tortilla topped with our own cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend and your choice of chicken, steak, or spinach. Folded and grilled to a golden perfection and served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo.
More about Casa Rico
FRENCH FRIES
Casa Rico
1399 West Patrick Street, Frederick
|Popular items
|CHIPS AND SALSA
|$8.00
1 lb chips with 12 oz salsa
|Nachos Grande
|$10.00
with beef, chicken & beans
|Boxed Meal Chicken Burrito
|$11.00
with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa
More about Big Papi's
TACOS
Big Papi's
5711 Industry Lane #7, Frederick
|Popular items
|Quesabirria Pizza
|$24.95
12' Birria Pizza (6-Hour Slow Cooked Braised Beef) W/ Large Consome Dip Cup
(1) Papi Sauce Included On The Side, Limes, Hot Sauce.
|3x Tinga Tacos
|$9.95
3 Shredded Chicken Tacos W/ Onions & Cilantro on Corn Tortillas
|Quesadilla
|$11.95
Your Choice Of Meat W/ Cheese, Onions & Cilantro