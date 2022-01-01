Frederick Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Frederick

Cacique Restaurant image

 

Cacique Restaurant

26 N. Market st, FREDERICK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Queso Dip$8.99
Cheese dip served with tortilla chips.
Burritos$13.99
A large flour tortilla wrapped around rice and cheese and your choice of filling.
Guacamole Dip$11.99
Fresh avocados blended with onions, lemon juice, olive oil, and tomato, served with tortilla chips.
More about Cacique Restaurant
Mariachi Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mariachi Restaurant

5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1467 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
TAMALES DE ELOTE$6.99
Two sweet corn cake tamales served with sour cream.
CHILE CON QUESO$8.99
Melted cheese with onions and jalapeno, served with tortilla chips.
NACHOS$10.99
Corn tortilla chips topped with pinto beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo.
More about Mariachi Restaurant
Mexicali Cantina image

SALADS

Mexicali Cantina

467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (1323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Taco Salad$12.99
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with mixed greens, tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of grilled chicken or grilled steak. Garnished with a delightful scoop of guacamole and sour cream, served with our homemade honey mustard dressing.
Platanos Fritos$6.99
Sweet fried plantains fried to perfection, served with sour cream.
Quesadilla$10.99
A large flour tortilla topped with our own cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend and your choice of chicken, steak, or spinach. Folded and grilled to a golden perfection and served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo.
More about Mexicali Cantina
Casa Rico image

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Rico

1399 West Patrick Street, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHIPS AND SALSA$8.00
1 lb chips with 12 oz salsa
Nachos Grande$10.00
with beef, chicken & beans
Boxed Meal Chicken Burrito$11.00
with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa
More about Casa Rico
Consumer pic

TACOS

Big Papi's

5711 Industry Lane #7, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (266 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Quesabirria Pizza$24.95
12' Birria Pizza (6-Hour Slow Cooked Braised Beef) W/ Large Consome Dip Cup
(1) Papi Sauce Included On The Side, Limes, Hot Sauce.
3x Tinga Tacos$9.95
3 Shredded Chicken Tacos W/ Onions & Cilantro on Corn Tortillas
Quesadilla$11.95
Your Choice Of Meat W/ Cheese, Onions & Cilantro
More about Big Papi's

