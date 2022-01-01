Frederick pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Frederick

New York J&P Pizza - Frederick image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

New York J&P Pizza - Frederick

6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy, Frederick

Avg 4.3 (262 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
6 Wings$8.99
2 Kids Chicken Tenders$5.25
14" Cheese NY Style$13.00
More about New York J&P Pizza - Frederick
Pretzel and Pizza Creations image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pretzel and Pizza Creations

210 N Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (3241 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Butter & Salt Pretzel$3.29
8" Cheese Pizza$7.25
Chocolate Chips$3.99
More about Pretzel and Pizza Creations
White Rabbit Gastropub image

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

White Rabbit Gastropub

18 Market Space, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
our signature detroit pizza crust topped with wisconsin brick cheese and a cabot cheddar crown, a generous portion of pepperoni and robust tomato sauce
Cheese Pizza$15.00
fluffy, airy detroit pizza dough with wisconsin brick cheese and cabot cheddar crown, topped with our robust house-made tomato sauce
Chicken & Waffles PIzza$19.00
Our take on sweet and savory! This delicious pizza has whipped cream pizza dough, Wisconsin brick cheese & cheddar cheese. It's topped with crispy chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, Mike's Hot Honey, & powdered sugar. Served with a side of maple syrup
More about White Rabbit Gastropub
Pistarro's image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pistarro's

221 N East St, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (309 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maiale$18.50
tomato sauce / pepperoni / sausage / cured soppressata / mozzarella
Bianca$12.75
panna / garlic / caramelized onions / ricotta / mozzarella / pecorino (vegetarian)
Ayse Brussel Sprouts$10.99
hazelnuts / capers & raisins with / hot / sweet & sour dressing (vegetarian, gluten free)
More about Pistarro's
Coal Fire Frederick image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Coal Fire Frederick

7820 Wormans Mill Rd, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (3111 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad$7.95
12" Margherita Pizza$13.95
Hand Cut Fries$5.95
More about Coal Fire Frederick

