Frederick pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Frederick
More about New York J&P Pizza - Frederick
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
New York J&P Pizza - Frederick
6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy, Frederick
|Popular items
|6 Wings
|$8.99
|2 Kids Chicken Tenders
|$5.25
|14" Cheese NY Style
|$13.00
More about Pretzel and Pizza Creations
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pretzel and Pizza Creations
210 N Market St, Frederick
|Popular items
|Butter & Salt Pretzel
|$3.29
|8" Cheese Pizza
|$7.25
|Chocolate Chips
|$3.99
More about White Rabbit Gastropub
PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
White Rabbit Gastropub
18 Market Space, Frederick
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$17.00
our signature detroit pizza crust topped with wisconsin brick cheese and a cabot cheddar crown, a generous portion of pepperoni and robust tomato sauce
|Cheese Pizza
|$15.00
fluffy, airy detroit pizza dough with wisconsin brick cheese and cabot cheddar crown, topped with our robust house-made tomato sauce
|Chicken & Waffles PIzza
|$19.00
Our take on sweet and savory! This delicious pizza has whipped cream pizza dough, Wisconsin brick cheese & cheddar cheese. It's topped with crispy chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, Mike's Hot Honey, & powdered sugar. Served with a side of maple syrup
More about Pistarro's
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pistarro's
221 N East St, Frederick
|Popular items
|Maiale
|$18.50
tomato sauce / pepperoni / sausage / cured soppressata / mozzarella
|Bianca
|$12.75
panna / garlic / caramelized onions / ricotta / mozzarella / pecorino (vegetarian)
|Ayse Brussel Sprouts
|$10.99
hazelnuts / capers & raisins with / hot / sweet & sour dressing (vegetarian, gluten free)