Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado rolls in Frederick

Go
Frederick restaurants
Toast

Frederick restaurants that serve avocado rolls

Consumer pic

 

Akira Ramen & Izakaya Frederick

3290 Bennett Creek Avenue, Urbana

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cucumber Avocado Roll$5.50
Eel Avocado Roll$9.00
More about Akira Ramen & Izakaya Frederick
Banner pic

 

Sapporo II

5 W Church S, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Roll$5.00
More about Sapporo II

Browse other tasty dishes in Frederick

Cheese Fries

Flank Steaks

Tiramisu

Panang Curry

Sauteed Spinach

Black Bean Burgers

Calamari

Sliders

Map

More near Frederick to explore

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Harpers Ferry

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (780 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1525 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (596 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston