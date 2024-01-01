Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Frederick

Go
Frederick restaurants
Toast

Frederick restaurants that serve avocado toast

Banner pic

 

Serendipity

37 North Market Street, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
AVOCADO TOAST$9.00
labneh or hummus, avocado, shaved cured egg yolk, EVOO, house seasoning on toasted sourdough
More about Serendipity
Pumpernickel + Rye image

SANDWICHES

Pumpernickle + Rye

3538 Urbana Pike Suite A, Frederick

Avg 4.8 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bravo Avocado Toast$12.00
More about Pumpernickle + Rye

Browse other tasty dishes in Frederick

Sundaes

Chicken Satay

Shrimp Fajitas

Fritters

Crispy Chicken

Jalapeno Poppers

Bulgogi

Cookies

Map

More near Frederick to explore

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (18 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Mount Airy

No reviews yet

Harpers Ferry

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1920 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (253 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (778 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (104 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston