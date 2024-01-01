Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Avocado toast in
Frederick
/
Frederick
/
Avocado Toast
Frederick restaurants that serve avocado toast
Serendipity
37 North Market Street, Frederick
No reviews yet
AVOCADO TOAST
$9.00
labneh or hummus, avocado, shaved cured egg yolk, EVOO, house seasoning on toasted sourdough
More about Serendipity
SANDWICHES
Pumpernickle + Rye
3538 Urbana Pike Suite A, Frederick
Avg 4.8
(792 reviews)
Bravo Avocado Toast
$12.00
More about Pumpernickle + Rye
Browse other tasty dishes in Frederick
Sundaes
Chicken Satay
Shrimp Fajitas
Fritters
Crispy Chicken
Jalapeno Poppers
Bulgogi
Cookies
More near Frederick to explore
Gaithersburg
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
Leesburg
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Sykesville
Avg 4.8
(18 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Mount Airy
No reviews yet
Harpers Ferry
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Damascus
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(957 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(512 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1920 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(253 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(778 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(104 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston