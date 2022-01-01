Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bean burritos in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Frederick restaurants that serve bean burritos

Mariachi Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mariachi Restaurant

5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1467 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BLACK BEAN BURRITO$11.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with black beans and white rice, topped with ranchero sauce and cheese.
More about Mariachi Restaurant
Mexicali Cantina image

SALADS

Mexicali Cantina

467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (1323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Refried Bean Burrito$12.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and refried beans. Topped with our homemade ranchero sauce.
More about Mexicali Cantina
Consumer pic

 

Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant

1043 west patrick st, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito, Rice & Beans$6.50
More about Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant

