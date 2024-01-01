Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Beef stew in
Frederick
/
Frederick
/
Beef Stew
Frederick restaurants that serve beef stew
SEAFOOD
Bushwaller's GastroPub
209 North Market St, Frederick
Avg 4.2
(882 reviews)
Guinness Beef Stew
$19.00
Beef tips, Irish vegetables, house-made soda bread.
More about Bushwaller's GastroPub
Jerk IT Smoke IT
2060 Yellow Springs Road, Frederick
No reviews yet
Stew Beef
$14.99
More about Jerk IT Smoke IT
