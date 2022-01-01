Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Frederick

Go
Frederick restaurants
Toast

Frederick restaurants that serve boneless wings

New York J&P Pizza - Frederick image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

New York J&P Pizza - Frederick

6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy, Frederick

Avg 4.3 (262 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
14 Boneless Wings$14.99
21 Boneless Wings$19.00
More about New York J&P Pizza - Frederick
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brewer's Alley

124 N Market St, FREDERICK

Avg 3.8 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Dozen Boneless Wings$13.00
Tossed in choice of: Buffalo, Old Bay or BBQ, served with blue cheese & celery. Served by the 1/2 dozen or dozen.
1/2 Dozen Boneless Wings$7.00
Tossed in choice of: Buffalo, Old Bay or BBQ, served with blue cheese & celery. Served by the 1/2 dozen or dozen.
More about Brewer's Alley
Restaurant banner

 

7th St. Cafe

903 w. 7th street Horseshoe Dr., Frederick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boneless Wings$7.95
10 Boneless Wings with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about 7th St. Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Frederick

Sauteed Spinach

Key Lime Pies

Arugula Salad

Chicken Enchiladas

Taquitos

Cheese Enchiladas

Chicken Parmesan

Mussels

Map

More near Frederick to explore

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Harpers Ferry

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston