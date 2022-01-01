Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Frederick restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Crazy Dave's Food Truck

1700 West 7th Street, Frederick

TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo chicken sandwich$12.99
More about Crazy Dave's Food Truck
7th St. Cafe

903 w. 7th street Horseshoe Dr., Frederick

Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$6.95
More about 7th St. Cafe

