Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Buffalo chicken sandwiches in
Frederick
/
Frederick
/
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Frederick restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
Crazy Dave's Food Truck
1700 West 7th Street, Frederick
No reviews yet
Buffalo chicken sandwich
$12.99
More about Crazy Dave's Food Truck
7th St. Cafe
903 w. 7th street Horseshoe Dr., Frederick
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$6.95
More about 7th St. Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Frederick
Garden Salad
Shrimp Tacos
Fried Zucchini
Rigatoni
Fish Tacos
Pudding
Waffles
Carne Asada
More near Frederick to explore
Gaithersburg
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Leesburg
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Sykesville
Avg 4.8
(10 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Harpers Ferry
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Damascus
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(718 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(377 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1450 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(187 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(586 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(136 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston