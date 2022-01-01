Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Frederick restaurants that serve caesar salad

Pretzel and Pizza Creations image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pretzel and Pizza Creations

210 N Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (3241 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Caesar Salad$3.99
Caesar Salad$8.99
More about Pretzel and Pizza Creations
The Beacon at Hampton Inn Frederick image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Beacon at Hampton Inn Frederick

5311 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick

Avg 4.2 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Small Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmiggiano and House Croutons
More about The Beacon at Hampton Inn Frederick
Coal Fire Frederick image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Coal Fire Frederick

7820 Wormans Mill Rd, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (3111 reviews)
Takeout
- Traditional Caesar Salad$9.95
Traditional Caesar Salad$9.95
- Side Caesar Salad$5.95
More about Coal Fire Frederick
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brewer's Alley

124 N Market St, FREDERICK

Avg 3.8 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine hearts tossed with Caesar dressing, garlic croutons & Parmesan (GFM/VG)
Entree Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine hearts tossed with Caesar dressing, garlic croutons & Parmesan (GFM/VG)
More about Brewer's Alley
Item pic

 

Pistarro's - NEW

221 n east st Frederick , MD.21701, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Caesar Salad$6.00
romaine / boiled egg / toast points / parmesan dressing
Caesar Salad$10.50
romaine / boiled egg / toast points / parmesan dressing
More about Pistarro's - NEW

