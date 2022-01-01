Caesar salad in Frederick
Frederick restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Pretzel and Pizza Creations
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pretzel and Pizza Creations
210 N Market St, Frederick
|Side Caesar Salad
|$3.99
|Caesar Salad
|$8.99
More about The Beacon at Hampton Inn Frederick
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Beacon at Hampton Inn Frederick
5311 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick
|Small Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmiggiano and House Croutons
More about Coal Fire Frederick
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Coal Fire Frederick
7820 Wormans Mill Rd, Frederick
|- Traditional Caesar Salad
|$9.95
|- Side Caesar Salad
|$5.95
More about Brewer's Alley
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brewer's Alley
124 N Market St, FREDERICK
|1/2 Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Romaine hearts tossed with Caesar dressing, garlic croutons & Parmesan (GFM/VG)
|Entree Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine hearts tossed with Caesar dressing, garlic croutons & Parmesan (GFM/VG)