Cake in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Toast

Frederick restaurants that serve cake

Banner pic

 

Sage Cakery

3401 Urbana Pike Suite E2, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coffee Cake$3.95
Single Cake Pop$2.95
More about Sage Cakery
Mariachi Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mariachi Restaurant

5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1467 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHOCOLATE LAYERED CAKE$6.99
Layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate mousse.
CHOCOLATE CAKE$6.99
More about Mariachi Restaurant
Item pic

SALADS

Mexicali Cantina

467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (1323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tres Leches Cake (Family Size)$60.00
A large sponge cake, saturated in a mix of three kinds of milk, with homemade whipped cream spread over top. (Small serves 8-12); (Large serves 15-24); (XLarge serves 30-48) (Discounts not applicable)
Tres Leches Cake$6.99
A sponge cake , saturated in a mix of three milks, with homemade whippped cream spread over top.
More about Mexicali Cantina
New York J&P Pizza - Frederick image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

New York J&P Pizza - Frederick

6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy, Frederick

Avg 4.3 (262 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Single$14.99
Carrot Cake$6.99
Key lime pie Cheese cake
More about New York J&P Pizza - Frederick
Kittiwat Thai Kitchen image

CHICKEN

Kittiwat Thai Kitchen

5205 Presidents Ct, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (2422 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chive Cake$8.30
More about Kittiwat Thai Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

TEMPO DI PASTA

244 East Church street, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lemoncello Mascarpone Cake$8.00
More about TEMPO DI PASTA
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Coal Fire Frederick

7820 Wormans Mill Rd, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (3111 reviews)
Takeout
Four Little Crab Cakes$15.95
- Four Little Crab Cakes$15.95
With a fun "secret sauce" and cocktail.
More about Coal Fire Frederick
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brewer's Alley

124 N Market St, FREDERICK

Avg 3.8 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
8 oz Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$42.00
Mashed potatoes, broccoli & lemon cream sauce
Crab Cake Sandwich$29.00
Smoked tomato aioli, lettuce & tomato on a toasted roll
More about Brewer's Alley
Isabella's image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Isabella's

44 N Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake$6.00
Flourless Chocolate Cake, Raspberry Coulis &
Hazelnut Ice Cream
More about Isabella's
Item pic

 

Dutch's Daughter Restaurant

581 Himes Ave., Frederick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Sliders$25.00
Two mini crab cakes lightly breaded and fried, served on slider rolls with lettuce & tomato. . Served with a side of fresh fried chips. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.
Crab Cake Sandwich$25.00
Our specialty & #1 seller! Jumbo lump crab meat lightly seasoned & broiled, served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of tartar sauce, fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.
Crab Cake Dinner$55.00
Two of our jumbo lump crab cakes, broiled. Served with tartar sauce and choice of side & salad or two sides.
More about Dutch's Daughter Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Pistarro's - NEW

221 n east st Frederick , MD.21701, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
limoncello cake$9.00
chocolate cake$9.00
More about Pistarro's - NEW

