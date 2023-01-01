Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chai lattes in
Frederick
/
Frederick
/
Chai Lattes
Frederick restaurants that serve chai lattes
Sage Cakery
3401 Urbana Pike Suite E2, Frederick
No reviews yet
Vanilla Chai Latte
$4.95
More about Sage Cakery
SANDWICHES
Pumpernickle + Rye
3538 Urbana Pike Suite A, Frederick
Avg 4.8
(792 reviews)
Chai Latte
$0.00
Chai Turmeric Latte
$0.00
More about Pumpernickle + Rye
