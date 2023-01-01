Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai tea in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Frederick restaurants that serve chai tea

Zi Pani Cafe Bistro

177 A Thomas Johnson Drive, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Tea Latte$0.00
Chai and steamed milk
More about Zi Pani Cafe Bistro
Pumpernickel + Rye image

SANDWICHES

Pumpernickle + Rye

3538 Urbana Pike Suite A, Frederick

Avg 4.8 (792 reviews)
Takeout
Traditional Chai Tea$0.00
More about Pumpernickle + Rye

