Cheese pizza in Frederick

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pretzel and Pizza Creations
210 N Market St, Frederick
|8" Bubbly Cheese Pizza
|$10.00
|16" Bubbly Cheese Pizza
|$26.50
|16" Cheese Pizza
|$19.00
PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
White Rabbit Gastropub
18 Market Space, Frederick
|Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
fluffy, airy detroit pizza dough with wisconsin brick cheese and cabot cheddar crown, topped with our robust house-made tomato sauce
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brewer's Alley
124 N Market St, FREDERICK
|14" Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
Tomato Sauce, shredded mozzarella
(GFM/VG)
|9" Cheese Pizza
|$10.00
Tomato Sauce, shredded mozzarella
(GFM/VG)