Cheese pizza in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Frederick restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pretzel and Pizza Creations

210 N Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (3241 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
8" Bubbly Cheese Pizza$10.00
16" Bubbly Cheese Pizza$26.50
16" Cheese Pizza$19.00
More about Pretzel and Pizza Creations
Cheese Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

White Rabbit Gastropub

18 Market Space, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Pizza$16.00
fluffy, airy detroit pizza dough with wisconsin brick cheese and cabot cheddar crown, topped with our robust house-made tomato sauce
More about White Rabbit Gastropub
Cheese Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pistarro's

221 N East St, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (309 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Pizza$7.99
More about Pistarro's
Brewer's Alley image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brewer's Alley

124 N Market St, FREDERICK

Avg 3.8 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
14" Cheese Pizza$16.00
Tomato Sauce, shredded mozzarella
(GFM/VG)
9" Cheese Pizza$10.00
Tomato Sauce, shredded mozzarella
(GFM/VG)
More about Brewer's Alley
Cheese Pizza image

 

Pistarro's - NEW

221 n east st Frederick , MD.21701, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Pizza$7.99
More about Pistarro's - NEW

