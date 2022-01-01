Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Toast

Frederick restaurants that serve cheesecake

Sage Cakery

3401 Urbana Pike Suite E2, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Bar$3.95
More about Sage Cakery
New York J&P Pizza - Frederick image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

New York J&P Pizza - Frederick

6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy, Frederick

Avg 4.3 (262 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
New York Cheesecake$7.99
Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake$7.99
Oreo Cheesecake$7.99
More about New York J&P Pizza - Frederick
White Rabbit Gastropub image

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

White Rabbit Gastropub

18 Market Space, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango Cheesecake Parfait$12.00
More about White Rabbit Gastropub
TEMPO DI PASTA

244 East Church street, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pistacchio e Ricotta Cheesecake$8.00
More about TEMPO DI PASTA
HAMBURGERS

Maxwell's Burgers & Shakes

57 E. Patrick St., Frederick

Avg 4.6 (295 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesecake Shake$8.50
More about Maxwell's Burgers & Shakes
Brewer's Alley image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brewer's Alley

124 N Market St, FREDERICK

Avg 3.8 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Oatmeal Stout Cheesecake$6.00
Caramel sauce and whipped cream
More about Brewer's Alley
Dutch's Daughter Restaurant

581 Himes Ave., Frederick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$8.00
New York style cheesecake with raspberry or caramel sauce.
More about Dutch's Daughter Restaurant

