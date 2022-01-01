Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Frederick restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Item pic

 

Cacique Restaurant

26 N. Market st, FREDERICK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fajitas$19.99
Delicious chicken fajita, marinated and grilled, and served with rice and beans.
Side Fajita Chicken$7.99
More about Cacique Restaurant
Mariachi Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mariachi Restaurant

5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1467 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN FAJITAS$19.99
Tender strips of marinated and chargrilled chicken breasts.
More about Mariachi Restaurant
Mexicali Cantina image

SALADS

Mexicali Cantina

467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (1323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fajita$19.99
Delicious chicken fajitas served hot over a bed of onion and topped with a slice of tomato and green pepper. Served with three flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles (beans) a la charra, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole.
More about Mexicali Cantina
Casa Rico image

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Rico

1399 West Patrick Street, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Family Meal Chicken Fajita for 2$30.00
with rice, beans, sour cream, tortllas, chips & salsa
CHICKEN FAJITA$14.00
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$11.00
More about Casa Rico

