Chicken fajitas in Frederick
Frederick restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
Cacique Restaurant
26 N. Market st, FREDERICK
|Chicken Fajitas
|$19.99
Delicious chicken fajita, marinated and grilled, and served with rice and beans.
|Side Fajita Chicken
|$7.99
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Mariachi Restaurant
5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick
|CHICKEN FAJITAS
|$19.99
Tender strips of marinated and chargrilled chicken breasts.
SALADS
Mexicali Cantina
467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick
|Chicken Fajita
|$19.99
Delicious chicken fajitas served hot over a bed of onion and topped with a slice of tomato and green pepper. Served with three flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles (beans) a la charra, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole.