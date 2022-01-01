Chicken sandwiches in Frederick
Frederick restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Mayta's Peruvian
5010 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$14.99
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pretzel and Pizza Creations
210 N Market St, Frederick
|Housemade Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.99
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Beacon at Hampton Inn Frederick
5311 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Breaded Chicken Marinated in Nashville Hot sauce. Deep fried and topped with coleslaw on a toasted Potato bun. Served with Tater Tots and homemade Pickles
HAMBURGERS
Maxwell's Burgers & Shakes
57 E. Patrick St., Frederick
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich (Includes choice of side)
|$12.50
House Potato Roll / Chicken Breast / Banana Peppers / Tomato / Mayo / Lettuce / Pepper Jelly
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brewer's Alley
124 N Market St, FREDERICK
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Cajun tempura battered chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, smoked tomato aioli & sliced dill pickles on a toasted roll (GFM)
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Isabella's
44 N Market St, Frederick
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Chicken breast, roasted tomato, lettuce, jalapeno aioli, pickled vegetable, choice of soup or fries
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Firestone's Culinary Tavern
105 NORTH MARKET STREET, Frederick
|Free Range Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$14.00
Basil Honey Mustard // Bibb Lettuce // Tomato // Cheese // Brioche