Chicken sandwiches in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Frederick restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Mayta's Peruvian

5010 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$14.99
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.99
More about Mayta's Peruvian
Pretzel and Pizza Creations image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pretzel and Pizza Creations

210 N Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (3241 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Housemade Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.99
More about Pretzel and Pizza Creations
The Beacon at Hampton Inn Frederick image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Beacon at Hampton Inn Frederick

5311 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick

Avg 4.2 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Breaded Chicken Marinated in Nashville Hot sauce. Deep fried and topped with coleslaw on a toasted Potato bun. Served with Tater Tots and homemade Pickles
More about The Beacon at Hampton Inn Frederick
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Maxwell's Burgers & Shakes

57 E. Patrick St., Frederick

Avg 4.6 (295 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich (Includes choice of side)$12.50
House Potato Roll / Chicken Breast / Banana Peppers / Tomato / Mayo / Lettuce / Pepper Jelly
More about Maxwell's Burgers & Shakes
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brewer's Alley

124 N Market St, FREDERICK

Avg 3.8 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Cajun tempura battered chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, smoked tomato aioli & sliced dill pickles on a toasted roll (GFM)
More about Brewer's Alley
Isabella's image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Isabella's

44 N Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Chicken breast, roasted tomato, lettuce, jalapeno aioli, pickled vegetable, choice of soup or fries
More about Isabella's
Firestone's Culinary Tavern image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Firestone's Culinary Tavern

105 NORTH MARKET STREET, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (1581 reviews)
Takeout
Free Range Chicken Breast Sandwich$14.00
Basil Honey Mustard // Bibb Lettuce // Tomato // Cheese // Brioche
More about Firestone's Culinary Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

7th St. Cafe

903 w. 7th street Horseshoe Dr., Frederick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$6.95
More about 7th St. Cafe

