Chicken soup in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Frederick restaurants that serve chicken soup

Cacique Restaurant image

 

Cacique Restaurant

26 N. Market st, FREDERICK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Soup$9.99
More about Cacique Restaurant
Mexicali Cantina image

SALADS

Mexicali Cantina

467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (1323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tortilla Soup Chicken$8.99
A generous helping of our homemade vegetable soup served with tortilla chips, shredded chicken, and Monterey Jack cheese.
More about Mexicali Cantina

