Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken soup in
Frederick
/
Frederick
/
Chicken Soup
Frederick restaurants that serve chicken soup
Cacique Restaurant
26 N. Market st, FREDERICK
No reviews yet
Chicken Soup
$9.99
More about Cacique Restaurant
SALADS
Mexicali Cantina
467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick
Avg 4.5
(1323 reviews)
Tortilla Soup Chicken
$8.99
A generous helping of our homemade vegetable soup served with tortilla chips, shredded chicken, and Monterey Jack cheese.
More about Mexicali Cantina
Browse other tasty dishes in Frederick
Cheesecake
Fried Pickles
Po Boy
Cake
Huevos Rancheros
Crab Cake Sandwiches
Fritters
Panang Curry
More near Frederick to explore
Gaithersburg
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Leesburg
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Sykesville
Avg 4.8
(10 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Harpers Ferry
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Damascus
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(712 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(373 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1467 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(238 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(186 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(579 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(136 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(76 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston