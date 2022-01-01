Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Frederick

Go
Frederick restaurants
Toast

Frederick restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Casa Rico image

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Rico

1399 West Patrick Street, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Boxed Meal Chicken Fajita Wrap$12.00
with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa
More about Casa Rico
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

Bushwaller's

209 North Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.2 (882 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap$14.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch.
BBQ Crispy Chicken Wrap$14.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch.
More about Bushwaller's
Brewer's Alley image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brewer's Alley

124 N Market St, FREDERICK

Avg 3.8 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Wrap$15.00
Chicken breast, bacon, ginger & apple-jalapeno slaw, Sriracha ranch, grilled flour tortilla
More about Brewer's Alley
Isabella's image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Isabella's

44 N Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Wrap$13.00
grilled chicken breast, avocado, lettuce, tomato, feta, jalapeno aioli
More about Isabella's
Dutch's Daughter Restaurant image

 

Dutch's Daughter Restaurant

581 Himes Ave., Frederick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Wrap$18.00
Choice of grilled or fried chicken wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese and ranch dressing. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.
More about Dutch's Daughter Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Frederick

Grilled Chicken

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Crab Cakes

Cheese Pizza

Bruschetta

Sliders

Chicken Burritos

Arugula Salad

Map

More near Frederick to explore

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Harpers Ferry

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston