Chicken wraps in Frederick
Frederick restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Casa Rico
1399 West Patrick Street, Frederick
|Boxed Meal Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$12.00
with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa
Bushwaller's
209 North Market St, Frederick
|Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch.
|BBQ Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch.
Brewer's Alley
124 N Market St, FREDERICK
|Spicy Chicken Wrap
|$15.00
Chicken breast, bacon, ginger & apple-jalapeno slaw, Sriracha ranch, grilled flour tortilla
Isabella's
44 N Market St, Frederick
|Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
grilled chicken breast, avocado, lettuce, tomato, feta, jalapeno aioli
Dutch's Daughter Restaurant
581 Himes Ave., Frederick
|Chicken Wrap
|$18.00
Choice of grilled or fried chicken wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese and ranch dressing. Served with a side of fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.