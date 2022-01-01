Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Frederick restaurants that serve chile relleno

Cacique Restaurant image

 

Cacique Restaurant

26 N. Market st, FREDERICK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chile Relleno$16.99
Two fresh poblano peppers, both stuffed with Monterey jack cheese and your choice of chicken*, beef , or cheese then dipped in egg batter and fried.
More about Cacique Restaurant
Mariachi Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mariachi Restaurant

5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1467 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHILES RELLENOS$16.99
Two Poblano peppers, one stuffed with cheese and another with seasoned beef, dipped in egg batter and lightly fried and topped with ranchero sauce.
More about Mariachi Restaurant
Mexicali Cantina image

SALADS

Mexicali Cantina

467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (1323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chile Relleno$16.99
Two breaded, fresh Poblano Peppers stuffed with Monterrey Jack Cheese. Topped with cheese and out homemade ranchero sauce.
More about Mexicali Cantina

