Chile relleno in Frederick

Cacique Restaurant
26 N. Market st, FREDERICK
|Chile Relleno
|$16.99
Two fresh poblano peppers, both stuffed with Monterey jack cheese and your choice of chicken*, beef , or cheese then dipped in egg batter and fried.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Mariachi Restaurant
5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick
|CHILES RELLENOS
|$16.99
Two Poblano peppers, one stuffed with cheese and another with seasoned beef, dipped in egg batter and lightly fried and topped with ranchero sauce.