Chili in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Frederick restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

SALADS

Mexicali Cantina

467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (1323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cucumber-Chili Margarita$9.99
More about Mexicali Cantina
Pretzel and Pizza Creations image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pretzel and Pizza Creations

210 N Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (3241 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Housemade Beef Chili
Chili Dog$7.89
More about Pretzel and Pizza Creations
THAI MERIC EATERY AND BAR image

 

THAI MERIC EATERY AND BAR

1170 W PATRICK ST STE E, FREDERICK

No reviews yet
Takeout
PRIK NUM PLA (THAI CHILI IN FISH SAUCE)$2.00
More about THAI MERIC EATERY AND BAR
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Maxwell's Burgers & Shakes

57 E. Patrick St., Frederick

Avg 4.6 (295 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Cheese Dog$6.75
Beef & Pork Local Hot Dog / smoked cheddar cheese sauce / Roseda Farms Angus Beef
More about Maxwell's Burgers & Shakes
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

Bushwaller's

209 North Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.2 (882 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
House-made Chili - Cup$8.00
Ground beef & beans, topped with red onions, sour cream, & cheddar cheese.
House-made Chili - Bowl$12.00
Ground beef & beans, topped with red onions, sour cream, & cheddar cheese.
More about Bushwaller's

