Chimichangas in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Frederick restaurants that serve chimichangas

Item pic

 

Cacique Restaurant

26 N. Market st, FREDERICK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chimichangas$14.99
A large flour tortilla wrapped around your choice of meat or seafood, then lightly fried to a golden crisp.
More about Cacique Restaurant
Mariachi Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mariachi Restaurant

5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1467 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHIMICHANGAS$14.99
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef, rice, and cheese, rolled and deep-fried served with guacamole.
More about Mariachi Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant

1043 west patrick st, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chimichangas$12.50
More about Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant

