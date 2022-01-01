Chimichangas in Frederick
Frederick restaurants that serve chimichangas
Cacique Restaurant
26 N. Market st, FREDERICK
|Chimichangas
|$14.99
A large flour tortilla wrapped around your choice of meat or seafood, then lightly fried to a golden crisp.
Mariachi Restaurant
5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick
|CHIMICHANGAS
|$14.99
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef, rice, and cheese, rolled and deep-fried served with guacamole.