Chocolate cake in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Toast

Frederick restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Mariachi Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mariachi Restaurant

5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1467 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHOCOLATE LAYERED CAKE$6.99
Layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate mousse.
CHOCOLATE CAKE$6.99
More about Mariachi Restaurant
New York J&P Pizza - Frederick image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

New York J&P Pizza - Frederick

6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy, Frederick

Avg 4.3 (262 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rigo chocolate cake$6.99
More about New York J&P Pizza - Frederick
Isabella's image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Isabella's

44 N Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake$6.00
Flourless Chocolate Cake, Raspberry Coulis &
Hazelnut Ice Cream
More about Isabella's
Restaurant banner

 

Pistarro's - NEW

221 n east st Frederick , MD.21701, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
chocolate cake$9.00
More about Pistarro's - NEW

