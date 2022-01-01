Chocolate cake in Frederick
Frederick restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about Mariachi Restaurant
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Mariachi Restaurant
5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick
|CHOCOLATE LAYERED CAKE
|$6.99
Layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate mousse.
|CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$6.99
More about New York J&P Pizza - Frederick
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
New York J&P Pizza - Frederick
6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy, Frederick
|Rigo chocolate cake
|$6.99
More about Isabella's
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Isabella's
44 N Market St, Frederick
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$6.00
Flourless Chocolate Cake, Raspberry Coulis &
Hazelnut Ice Cream