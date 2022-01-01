Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
Frederick
/
Frederick
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Frederick restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Sage Cakery
3401 Urbana Pike Suite E2, Frederick
No reviews yet
GF Browned Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.65
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.25
More about Sage Cakery
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brewer's Alley
124 N Market St, FREDERICK
Avg 3.8
(1346 reviews)
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.00
Jumbo chocolate chip cookie
More about Brewer's Alley
Browse other tasty dishes in Frederick
Leche Cake
Margherita Pizza
Chicken Noodles
White Pizza
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Panang Curry
Black Bean Burgers
Italian Subs
More near Frederick to explore
Gaithersburg
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Leesburg
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Sykesville
Avg 4.8
(9 restaurants)
Harpers Ferry
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Damascus
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(740 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(392 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1536 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(246 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(187 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(597 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(137 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston