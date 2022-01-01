Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Frederick restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Sage Cakery

3401 Urbana Pike Suite E2, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Browned Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.65
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.25
More about Sage Cakery
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brewer's Alley

124 N Market St, FREDERICK

Avg 3.8 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Jumbo chocolate chip cookie
More about Brewer's Alley

