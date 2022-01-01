Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Frederick restaurants that serve chopped salad

CHOPPED SALAD image

 

J. Raymond's Steakhouse

50 Carroll Creek, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHOPPED SALAD$9.00
romaine / olive / chic pea / green bean / pepperoni / red onion / fontina / lemon vinagrette (All Dressings Served on the Side)
More about J. Raymond's Steakhouse
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brewer's Alley

124 N Market St, FREDERICK

Avg 3.8 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Power Chopped Salad$15.00
Blend of shredded kale, Brussels sprouts, carrots, zucchini, squash & sprouts tossed in ginger vinaigrette, topped with
almonds & blueberries (GF/V)
More about Brewer's Alley
Restaurant banner

 

7th St. Cafe

903 w. 7th street Horseshoe Dr., Frederick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salad chop$7.95
More about 7th St. Cafe

