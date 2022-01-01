Chopped salad in Frederick
Frederick restaurants that serve chopped salad
J. Raymond's Steakhouse
50 Carroll Creek, Frederick
|CHOPPED SALAD
|$9.00
romaine / olive / chic pea / green bean / pepperoni / red onion / fontina / lemon vinagrette (All Dressings Served on the Side)
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brewer's Alley
124 N Market St, FREDERICK
|Power Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Blend of shredded kale, Brussels sprouts, carrots, zucchini, squash & sprouts tossed in ginger vinaigrette, topped with
almonds & blueberries (GF/V)