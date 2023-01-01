Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Frederick

Go
Frederick restaurants
Toast

Frederick restaurants that serve clams

New York J&P Pizza - Frederick image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

New York J&P Pizza - Frederick - 6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy

6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy, Frederick

Avg 4.3 (262 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baby Clams Red/White$17.50
Clams Red/White Sauce$18.99
More about New York J&P Pizza - Frederick - 6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy
Banner pic

 

Sapporo II

5 W Church S, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Surf Clam$4.00
More about Sapporo II

Browse other tasty dishes in Frederick

Chicken Fajitas

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Parmesan

Cheese Enchiladas

Chicken Pasta

French Onion Soup

Curry

Italian Subs

Map

More near Frederick to explore

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Harpers Ferry

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (751 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (399 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1474 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (582 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (137 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston