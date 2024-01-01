Cobbler in Frederick
Frederick restaurants that serve cobbler
More about White Rabbit Gastropub - 18 Market Space
PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
White Rabbit Gastropub - 18 Market Space
18 Market Space, Frederick
|Vegan Blueberry Lemon Cobbler
|$13.00
Blueberry jam topped with a lavender and Earl Grey lemon curd. Finished with spiced agave rolled oats and vegan vanilla bean gelato
|Vegan Blueberry Lemon Cobbler
|$13.00
Blueberry jam topped with a lavender and Earl Grey lemon curd. Finished with spiced agave rolled oats and vegan vanilla bean gelato. This is also Gluten Free
More about Pistarro’s Ristorante Pizzeria Napoletana - 221 N East St. Frederick , MD.21701
Pistarro’s Ristorante Pizzeria Napoletana - 221 N East St. Frederick , MD.21701
221 North East Street, Frederick
|daily cobbler
|$10.00
local GRANNY SMITH apple cobbler…
served warm / oatmeal-cinnamon streusel / vanilla bean gelato