Cobbler in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Frederick restaurants that serve cobbler

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

White Rabbit Gastropub - 18 Market Space

18 Market Space, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (811 reviews)
Vegan Blueberry Lemon Cobbler$13.00
Blueberry jam topped with a lavender and Earl Grey lemon curd. Finished with spiced agave rolled oats and vegan vanilla bean gelato
Pistarro’s Ristorante Pizzeria Napoletana - 221 N East St. Frederick , MD.21701

221 North East Street, Frederick

No reviews yet
daily cobbler$10.00
local GRANNY SMITH apple cobbler…
served warm / oatmeal-cinnamon streusel / vanilla bean gelato
