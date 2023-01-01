Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookie dough in
Frederick
/
Frederick
/
Cookie Dough
Frederick restaurants that serve cookie dough
Boxcar Burgers - Frederick
503 North East Street, Frederick
No reviews yet
Cookie Dough Cheesecake
$7.00
More about Boxcar Burgers - Frederick
Sage Cakery
3401 Urbana Pike Suite E2, Frederick
No reviews yet
Cookie Dough Parfait
$5.75
More about Sage Cakery
Browse other tasty dishes in Frederick
Sauteed Spinach
French Fries
Hummus
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Rangoon
Thai Fried Rice
Tortas
Chili
More near Frederick to explore
Gaithersburg
Avg 4.4
(46 restaurants)
Leesburg
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Sykesville
Avg 4.8
(12 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Harpers Ferry
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Damascus
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(805 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(424 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1562 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(264 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(202 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(622 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(148 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(78 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston