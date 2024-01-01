Frederick restaurants you'll love
Must-try Frederick restaurants
Cacique Restaurant
26 N. Market st, FREDERICK
|Cacique Dip Delight
|$14.99
A creative blend of our cheese dip, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Complements our fresh tortilla chips.
|Queso Dip
|$10.99
Cheese dip served with tortilla chips.
|Combination Saltado
|$29.99
A combo of shrimp, scallops, fresh tender tail of filet mignon sautéed with onions, cilantro, jalapenos, sliced ,and tomatoes in a rich Peruvian sauce.
JR's Pizza
1202 East Patrick Street, 2A, Frederick
|French Fries
|$3.49
French Fries seasoned with Old Bay Seasoning.
|Cheese Steak
|$12.99
Our famous Cheese Steak Sub is made with homemade bread. Lettuce, tomato, mayo, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and provolone
|Monday Fever
|$7.99
1 Lg cheese pizza
Casa Rico - 1399 W. Patrick St.
1399 W. Patrick St., Frederick
|Party Platter Chips
|$5.00
A bag of our home-fried tortilla chips.
|QUESO DIP
|$7.50
Hot creamy cheese dip!
|CHILE RELLENO
|$16.00
Fresh roasted poblano pepper, stuffed with a blend of cheeses and spinach, topped with salsa ranchera, melted cheese and sour cream. Served with rice, beans and fruit salsa.
Agave 137 Tequila Bar & Kitchen - 137 North Market Street
137 North Market Street, Frederick
|ZANEY
|$7.00
slow braised brisket, cotija cheese,
pickled red onion, secret sauce
|CHICKEN TINGA
|$5.00
white onion, cilantro, cotija, crema
|SIDE FRIED PLANTAINS
|$5.00
Monocacy Crossing -
4424A Urbana Pike, Frederick
|ROASTED CHICKEN
|$26.00
10 oz Roasted Chicken Breast with Rojo Mole, Red Beans & Rice, Mexican Slaw
|SPICY PICKLED VEGETABLES
|$4.00
housemade kimchi
|SALMON
|$28.00
Tandoori Crusted Salmon with Pineapple Chutney and Tabouleh Rice
Ela Mesa Taste of Greece
109 Paramount Park Drive, Frederick
|Flamed Saganaki
|$16.00
Flamed graviera cheese finished with lemon, pita & tigella bread
|Grilled Meat Platter
|$55.00
Beef/lamb gyro, chicken gyro, one lamb chop, fries, Greek salad, tsatsiki sauce, pita bread.
|Grilled Cheese Plate - Halumi & Feta
|$14.00
Grilled halumi cheese & baked feta cheese, marinated baby tomatoes, grilled peppers, olives, basil pesto humus, olive oil, balsamic reduction , oregano & pita bread
Fifty Fifty
526 North Market Street, Frederick
|The Ogre
|$13.21
The Fifty Fifty burger with white American cheese, beer battered onion rings, caramelized onions, raw sweet onion and tiger sauce
|Plant Based Double Smashburger
|$13.21
Choose any of our Fifty Fifty burger toppings or specialty burgers with a vegetarian impossible burger patty.
|Fifty Fifty (Build Your Own)
|$13.00
Half Bacon/Half Beef smash patties with white American cheese. Choose your toppings!
Showroom - 882 N East Street
882 N East Street, Frederick
|Deviled Eggs
|$10.00
applewood smoked bacon, chives, old bay
|Fried Chicken
|$21.00
cheddar chive biscuits, hot honey, pickled vegetables
|Cheddar Chive Biscuits
|$8.00
3 biscuits, whipped butter, strawberry jam
The Garage - Restaurant
1341 Hughes Ford Road, Unit 119D, Frederick
|Squish Burger
|$9.00
one patty, white American, house made pickles, ketchup, sesame seed bun
|Garage Wings
|$10.50
one pound, fried crispy and tossed with your choice of sauce.
|BLT
|$13.00
Apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, house made aioli, sourdough ... served with house chips
Sage Cakery
3401 Urbana Pike Suite E2, Frederick
|Vegan Lemon Blueberry Scone
|$3.95
|6pk Macarons
|$16.50
|6pk of Cupcakes
|$20.00
Black Hog BBQ - Shorebird
221 Shorebird St, Frederick
|Smoked Pork Shoulder Sandwich
|$15.30
Hardwood Smoked.
|Add on Pickles
|$0.50
|Cornbread(1)
|$1.25
Mayta's Peruvian -
5010 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick
|Arroz Chaufa Chicken
|$18.99
Chicken Stir fried rice with egg omelette and special sauce.
|Whole Chicken
|$36.99
Pick only 2 sides
|Rocoto Pepper Aoli (Red/Hot)
|$1.00
spicy Rocoto peppers and other spices from Peru. This unique flavor Profile will for sure take Your taste. Great on everything!
Serendipity
37 North Market Street, Frederick
|EAST P CLUB
|$11.00
house roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toasted multigrain bread
|BISCUIT FLIGHT
|$10.00
House baked biscuit with sides of SAVORY: Sage Sausage Gravy, Pimento Cheese and Red-Eye Gravy
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$10.00
scrambled eggs, potatoes, onions, peppers, beans, avocado, cheddar cheese, salsa wrapped in grilled tortilla
The Wine Kitchen on the Creek
50 Carroll Creek Way, Frederick
|Kids Cheese Burger
|$0.00
|Smash Burger
|$17.00
|Kids' Mac & Cheese
Mariachi Restaurant
5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick
|GUACAMOLE DIP
|$12.99
Fresh avocados blended with onions, cilantro, jalapeno, lemon juice, olive oil, and tomato.
|CHILE CON QUESO
|$9.99
Melted cheese with onions and jalapeno, served with tortilla chips.
|CHICKEN FAJITAS
|$20.99
Tender strips of marinated and chargrilled chicken breasts.
Arepa Queen
5010 Buckeystown Pike Suite 120, Frederick
|CHICHA
|$5.00
TRADITIONAL VENEZUELAN RICE DRINK
|KING
|$10.00
SHREDDED BEEF, BLACK BEANS, SWEET PLANTAINS AND QUESO FRESCO
|QUEEN
|$9.00
CHICKEN SALAD, AVOCADO AND CHEDDAR CHEESE
Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant - 1043 west patrick st
1043 west patrick st, Frederick
|Nachos Al Pastor
|$11.99
Topped with pork marinated and pineapple, beans, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos, and cheese.
|(3) Tacos Combo
|$0.00
Three soft shell flour or corn tortillas topped with fresh diced onions and cilantro served with rice and beans.
|Burrito Grande
|$15.50
Our large fajita-style tortillas are filled and rolled with grilled steak or chicken, with rice, beans, lettuce, and guacamole. Topped with cheese sauce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
New York J&P Pizza - Frederick - 6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy
6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy, Frederick
|6 Wings
|$6.59
|12 Wings
|$12.99
|12" Cheese NY Style
|$12.00
Zi Pani Cafe Bistro
Thomas Johnson Drive, Frederick
|Bacon, Egg, Cheese On A Bagel
|$7.50
Crispy Bacon, Egg, and Cheddar Cheese on your choice of Bagel.
|Southwest Morning Fiesta
|$6.99
Egg, green peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese, and picante sauce served on your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap
|Dozen Bagels
|$16.50
13 fresh baked bagels of your choice. PLEASE ADD 30 MINUTES TO PICK UP TIME. WE MIGHT NOT HAVE ALL YOUR FLAVORS AVAILABLE, HOWEVER WE WILL BAKE THEM FRESH FOR YOU.
Jerk IT Smoke IT
2060 Yellow Springs Road, Frederick
|Rasta Pasta
|$21.50
Shrimp is washed and drained then marinated in jerk seasoning sautéed' in olive oil and butter. Mixed with corn, snow peas and bell peppers. Deglazed with white wine, then added fettuccine. Topped with fresh spinach and pepper flakes.
|Jerk Wings
|$10.50
Served with Pickled fruits. Yellow yam chips.
|Jerk Chicken
|$16.99
Chicken washed with lemon, salt, and vinegar, then marinated in jerk seasoning and pimento leaves for twenty four hours. Jerked(slow cooked) for three. Paired with our famous Rice and peas and Roasted vegetables. One of my favorites. ONE LOVE.
Pumpernickle + Rye
3538 Urbana Pike Suite A, Frederick
|Latke Browns
|$4.95
served with side of house tomato jam.
|Don't Worry, Brie Happy!
|$13.95
House turkey breast, triple cream brie, apricot jam, arugula, garlic aioli, and thyme roasted apples on sourdough. Pressed on the panini!
|The Wake + Bake
|$12.50
Turkey sausage or thick-cut bacon, scrambled egg, smoked tomato jam, cheddar, everything bagel.
Lazy Fish -
10 E Patrick St, Frederick
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.00
Scallion
|Hawaiian Roll
|$10.00
Shrimp Tempura | Pineapple | Avocado |Wasabi Tobiko
|Eel Avocado Roll
|$9.00
Eel Sauce
Kittiwat Thai Kitchen
5205 Presidents Ct, Frederick
|Pad Kee Mao
|$17.00
|Pad Thai L
|$14.00
|Pad See Euw
|$17.00
Isabella's Taverna & Tapas Bar
44 North Market Street, Frederick
|Asparagus Fries
|$10.00
Isabella’s Signature Crispy Panko Crusted Asparagus “Fries”
/ Smoked Tomato Aioli
|Dates
|$15.00
Crispy Bacon-Wrapped Dates / Stuffed with Chorizo / Goat Cheese
|Chips
|$8.00
House-Made Potato Chips / Goat Cheese Dip / Sriracha
Pretzel and Pizza Creations - Frederick
210 N Market St, Frederick
|Plain Wrapped Dog
|$6.75
|Cinnamon & Sugar Pretzel
|$4.50
|Chocolate Chips
|$5.50
Rice Thai Bistro - 181-C Thomas Johnson Drive
181 Unit C Thomas Johnson Drive, Frederick
|Egg Noodle with Grilled Red Pork
|$18.00
Ingredients include Egg Noodle, Red pork, egg, carrot, mushroom and pok choi
|Crispy rolls (4 Pieces)
|$8.00
Ingredients include Taro, cabbage, carrot, glass noodles w/ carrot-pineapple sauce
|Green Curry Fried rice
|$16.00
Ingredients include Rice, Bamboo shoot, basil, bell pepper, Thai green eggplant and green chili paste
White Rabbit Gastropub - 18 Market Space
18 Market Space, Frederick
|Award-Winning In Crust We Trust
|$21.00
cupping pepperonis | pepperoni crown | housemade red sauce | oregano | basil | parmesan
|Chicken Biscuit
|$17.00
buttermilk biscuit | house cheese blend | fried chicken breast | pickles | gold rush sauce
|Gourded Goat
|$16.00
arugula | lemon oil | candied walnuts | goat cheese | roasted butternut squash | apple slices | balsamic drizzle
244 East Church street, Frederick
|Arancini
|$16.00
risotto balls, fontina, mushrooms, pomodoro sauce.
|Creste di Gallo
|$20.00
creste pasta, grilled chicken, cherry tomatos, Creamy pesto sauce, parmigiano cheese.
|Milanese
|$20.00
breaded chicken breast, fettuccine, pomodoro sauce, parmigiano.
Thai Meric Eatery & Bar
1170 W PATRICK ST STE E, FREDERICK
|PANANG
|$18.00
Savory curry sauce, coconut milk, broccoli, peanut
|PAD KEE MAO
|$17.00
Flat rice noodle, chili, garlic, onion, tomato, bellpepper, basil
|BASIL FRIED RICE
|$17.00
Jasmine rice, bell pepper, chili, garlic, basil
BIG PAPI'S TACOS
5711 Industry Lane #7, Frederick
|Burrito
|$12.95
Mexican Rice & Beans, shredded Cheese, Papi Sauce, Hot or Mild. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.
|Quesabirria Pizza
|$24.95
12' Birria Pizza (6-Hour Slow Cooked Braised Beef) W/ Large Consome Dip Cup
(1) Papi Sauce Included On The Side, Limes, Hot Sauce.
|Kids Quesadilla w/ Fries
|$0.00
Mini Cheese Quesadilla w/Fries