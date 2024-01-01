Frederick restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cacique Restaurant image

 

Cacique Restaurant

26 N. Market st, FREDERICK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cacique Dip Delight$14.99
A creative blend of our cheese dip, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Complements our fresh tortilla chips.
Queso Dip$10.99
Cheese dip served with tortilla chips.
Combination Saltado$29.99
A combo of shrimp, scallops, fresh tender tail of filet mignon sautéed with onions, cilantro, jalapenos, sliced ,and tomatoes in a rich Peruvian sauce.
More about Cacique Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

JR's Pizza

1202 East Patrick Street, 2A, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
French Fries$3.49
French Fries seasoned with Old Bay Seasoning.
Cheese Steak$12.99
Our famous Cheese Steak Sub is made with homemade bread. Lettuce, tomato, mayo, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and provolone
Monday Fever$7.99
1 Lg cheese pizza
More about JR's Pizza
Banner pic

 

Casa Rico - 1399 W. Patrick St.

1399 W. Patrick St., Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Party Platter Chips$5.00
A bag of our home-fried tortilla chips.
QUESO DIP$7.50
Hot creamy cheese dip!
CHILE RELLENO$16.00
Fresh roasted poblano pepper, stuffed with a blend of cheeses and spinach, topped with salsa ranchera, melted cheese and sour cream. Served with rice, beans and fruit salsa.
More about Casa Rico - 1399 W. Patrick St.
Banner pic

 

Agave 137 Tequila Bar & Kitchen - 137 North Market Street

137 North Market Street, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
ZANEY$7.00
slow braised brisket, cotija cheese,
pickled red onion, secret sauce
CHICKEN TINGA$5.00
white onion, cilantro, cotija, crema
SIDE FRIED PLANTAINS$5.00
More about Agave 137 Tequila Bar & Kitchen - 137 North Market Street
Consumer pic

 

Monocacy Crossing -

4424A Urbana Pike, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ROASTED CHICKEN$26.00
10 oz Roasted Chicken Breast with Rojo Mole, Red Beans & Rice, Mexican Slaw
SPICY PICKLED VEGETABLES$4.00
housemade kimchi
SALMON$28.00
Tandoori Crusted Salmon with Pineapple Chutney and Tabouleh Rice
More about Monocacy Crossing -
BG pic

 

Ela Mesa Taste of Greece

109 Paramount Park Drive, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Flamed Saganaki$16.00
Flamed graviera cheese finished with lemon, pita & tigella bread
Grilled Meat Platter$55.00
Beef/lamb gyro, chicken gyro, one lamb chop, fries, Greek salad, tsatsiki sauce, pita bread.
Grilled Cheese Plate - Halumi & Feta$14.00
Grilled halumi cheese & baked feta cheese, marinated baby tomatoes, grilled peppers, olives, basil pesto humus, olive oil, balsamic reduction , oregano & pita bread
More about Ela Mesa Taste of Greece
Consumer pic

 

Fifty Fifty

526 North Market Street, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Ogre$13.21
The Fifty Fifty burger with white American cheese, beer battered onion rings, caramelized onions, raw sweet onion and tiger sauce
Plant Based Double Smashburger$13.21
Choose any of our Fifty Fifty burger toppings or specialty burgers with a vegetarian impossible burger patty.
Fifty Fifty (Build Your Own)$13.00
Half Bacon/Half Beef smash patties with white American cheese. Choose your toppings!
More about Fifty Fifty
BG pic

 

Showroom - 882 N East Street

882 N East Street, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Deviled Eggs$10.00
applewood smoked bacon, chives, old bay
Fried Chicken$21.00
cheddar chive biscuits, hot honey, pickled vegetables
Cheddar Chive Biscuits$8.00
3 biscuits, whipped butter, strawberry jam
More about Showroom - 882 N East Street
Consumer pic

 

The Garage - Restaurant

1341 Hughes Ford Road, Unit 119D, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Squish Burger$9.00
one patty, white American, house made pickles, ketchup, sesame seed bun
Garage Wings$10.50
one pound, fried crispy and tossed with your choice of sauce.
BLT$13.00
Apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, house made aioli, sourdough ... served with house chips
More about The Garage - Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Sage Cakery

3401 Urbana Pike Suite E2, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vegan Lemon Blueberry Scone$3.95
6pk Macarons$16.50
6pk of Cupcakes$20.00
More about Sage Cakery
Black Hog BBQ image

 

Black Hog BBQ - Shorebird

221 Shorebird St, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smoked Pork Shoulder Sandwich$15.30
Hardwood Smoked.
Add on Pickles$0.50
Cornbread(1)$1.25
More about Black Hog BBQ - Shorebird
Banner pic

 

Mayta's Peruvian -

5010 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Arroz Chaufa Chicken$18.99
Chicken Stir fried rice with egg omelette and special sauce.
Whole Chicken$36.99
Pick only 2 sides
Rocoto Pepper Aoli (Red/Hot)$1.00
spicy Rocoto peppers and other spices from Peru. This unique flavor Profile will for sure take Your taste. Great on everything!
More about Mayta's Peruvian -
Banner pic

 

Serendipity

37 North Market Street, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
EAST P CLUB$11.00
house roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toasted multigrain bread
BISCUIT FLIGHT$10.00
House baked biscuit with sides of SAVORY: Sage Sausage Gravy, Pimento Cheese and Red-Eye Gravy
BREAKFAST BURRITO$10.00
scrambled eggs, potatoes, onions, peppers, beans, avocado, cheddar cheese, salsa wrapped in grilled tortilla
More about Serendipity
The Wine Kitchen on the Creek image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

The Wine Kitchen on the Creek

50 Carroll Creek Way, Frederick

Avg 4.7 (3705 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kids Cheese Burger$0.00
Smash Burger$17.00
Kids' Mac & Cheese
More about The Wine Kitchen on the Creek
Mariachi Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mariachi Restaurant

5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1467 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
GUACAMOLE DIP$12.99
Fresh avocados blended with onions, cilantro, jalapeno, lemon juice, olive oil, and tomato.
CHILE CON QUESO$9.99
Melted cheese with onions and jalapeno, served with tortilla chips.
CHICKEN FAJITAS$20.99
Tender strips of marinated and chargrilled chicken breasts.
More about Mariachi Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Arepa Queen

5010 Buckeystown Pike Suite 120, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CHICHA$5.00
TRADITIONAL VENEZUELAN RICE DRINK
KING$10.00
SHREDDED BEEF, BLACK BEANS, SWEET PLANTAINS AND QUESO FRESCO
QUEEN$9.00
CHICKEN SALAD, AVOCADO AND CHEDDAR CHEESE
More about Arepa Queen
Consumer pic

 

Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant - 1043 west patrick st

1043 west patrick st, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nachos Al Pastor$11.99
Topped with pork marinated and pineapple, beans, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos, and cheese.
(3) Tacos Combo$0.00
Three soft shell flour or corn tortillas topped with fresh diced onions and cilantro served with rice and beans.
Burrito Grande$15.50
Our large fajita-style tortillas are filled and rolled with grilled steak or chicken, with rice, beans, lettuce, and guacamole. Topped with cheese sauce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
More about Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant - 1043 west patrick st
New York J&P Pizza - Frederick image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

New York J&P Pizza - Frederick - 6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy

6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy, Frederick

Avg 4.3 (262 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
6 Wings$6.59
12 Wings$12.99
12" Cheese NY Style$12.00
More about New York J&P Pizza - Frederick - 6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy
Consumer pic

 

Zi Pani Cafe Bistro

Thomas Johnson Drive, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon, Egg, Cheese On A Bagel$7.50
Crispy Bacon, Egg, and Cheddar Cheese on your choice of Bagel.
Southwest Morning Fiesta$6.99
Egg, green peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese, and picante sauce served on your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap
Dozen Bagels$16.50
13 fresh baked bagels of your choice. PLEASE ADD 30 MINUTES TO PICK UP TIME. WE MIGHT NOT HAVE ALL YOUR FLAVORS AVAILABLE, HOWEVER WE WILL BAKE THEM FRESH FOR YOU.
More about Zi Pani Cafe Bistro
Banner pic

 

Jerk IT Smoke IT

2060 Yellow Springs Road, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Rasta Pasta$21.50
Shrimp is washed and drained then marinated in jerk seasoning sautéed' in olive oil and butter. Mixed with corn, snow peas and bell peppers. Deglazed with white wine, then added fettuccine. Topped with fresh spinach and pepper flakes.
Jerk Wings$10.50
Served with Pickled fruits. Yellow yam chips.
Jerk Chicken$16.99
Chicken washed with lemon, salt, and vinegar, then marinated in jerk seasoning and pimento leaves for twenty four hours. Jerked(slow cooked) for three. Paired with our famous Rice and peas and Roasted vegetables. One of my favorites. ONE LOVE.
More about Jerk IT Smoke IT
Pumpernickel + Rye image

SANDWICHES

Pumpernickle + Rye

3538 Urbana Pike Suite A, Frederick

Avg 4.8 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Latke Browns$4.95
served with side of house tomato jam.
Don't Worry, Brie Happy!$13.95
House turkey breast, triple cream brie, apricot jam, arugula, garlic aioli, and thyme roasted apples on sourdough. Pressed on the panini!
The Wake + Bake$12.50
Turkey sausage or thick-cut bacon, scrambled egg, smoked tomato jam, cheddar, everything bagel.
More about Pumpernickle + Rye
Banner pic

 

Lazy Fish -

10 E Patrick St, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Scallion
Hawaiian Roll$10.00
Shrimp Tempura | Pineapple | Avocado |Wasabi Tobiko
Eel Avocado Roll$9.00
Eel Sauce
More about Lazy Fish -
Kittiwat Thai Kitchen image

CHICKEN

Kittiwat Thai Kitchen

5205 Presidents Ct, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (2422 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pad Kee Mao$17.00
Pad Thai L$14.00
Pad See Euw$17.00
More about Kittiwat Thai Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Isabella's Taverna & Tapas Bar

44 North Market Street, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Asparagus Fries$10.00
Isabella’s Signature Crispy Panko Crusted Asparagus “Fries”
/ Smoked Tomato Aioli
Dates$15.00
Crispy Bacon-Wrapped Dates / Stuffed with Chorizo / Goat Cheese
Chips$8.00
House-Made Potato Chips / Goat Cheese Dip / Sriracha
More about Isabella's Taverna & Tapas Bar
Pretzel and Pizza Creations image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pretzel and Pizza Creations - Frederick

210 N Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (3241 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Plain Wrapped Dog$6.75
Cinnamon & Sugar Pretzel$4.50
Chocolate Chips$5.50
More about Pretzel and Pizza Creations - Frederick
Banner pic

 

Rice Thai Bistro - 181-C Thomas Johnson Drive

181 Unit C Thomas Johnson Drive, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Egg Noodle with Grilled Red Pork$18.00
Ingredients include Egg Noodle, Red pork, egg, carrot, mushroom and pok choi
Crispy rolls (4 Pieces)$8.00
Ingredients include Taro, cabbage, carrot, glass noodles w/ carrot-pineapple sauce
Green Curry Fried rice$16.00
Ingredients include Rice, Bamboo shoot, basil, bell pepper, Thai green eggplant and green chili paste
More about Rice Thai Bistro - 181-C Thomas Johnson Drive
White Rabbit Gastropub image

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

White Rabbit Gastropub - 18 Market Space

18 Market Space, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Award-Winning In Crust We Trust$21.00
cupping pepperonis | pepperoni crown | housemade red sauce | oregano | basil | parmesan
Chicken Biscuit$17.00
buttermilk biscuit | house cheese blend | fried chicken breast | pickles | gold rush sauce
Gourded Goat$16.00
arugula | lemon oil | candied walnuts | goat cheese | roasted butternut squash | apple slices | balsamic drizzle
More about White Rabbit Gastropub - 18 Market Space
Consumer pic

 

TEMPO DI PASTA

244 East Church street, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Arancini$16.00
risotto balls, fontina, mushrooms, pomodoro sauce.
Creste di Gallo$20.00
creste pasta, grilled chicken, cherry tomatos, Creamy pesto sauce, parmigiano cheese.
Milanese$20.00
breaded chicken breast, fettuccine, pomodoro sauce, parmigiano.
More about TEMPO DI PASTA
THAI MERIC EATERY AND BAR image

 

Thai Meric Eatery & Bar

1170 W PATRICK ST STE E, FREDERICK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PANANG$18.00
Savory curry sauce, coconut milk, broccoli, peanut
PAD KEE MAO$17.00
Flat rice noodle, chili, garlic, onion, tomato, bellpepper, basil
BASIL FRIED RICE$17.00
Jasmine rice, bell pepper, chili, garlic, basil
More about Thai Meric Eatery & Bar
Consumer pic

TACOS

BIG PAPI'S TACOS

5711 Industry Lane #7, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (266 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burrito$12.95
Mexican Rice & Beans, shredded Cheese, Papi Sauce, Hot or Mild. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.
Quesabirria Pizza$24.95
12' Birria Pizza (6-Hour Slow Cooked Braised Beef) W/ Large Consome Dip Cup
(1) Papi Sauce Included On The Side, Limes, Hot Sauce.
Kids Quesadilla w/ Fries$0.00
Mini Cheese Quesadilla w/Fries
More about BIG PAPI'S TACOS

