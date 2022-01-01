Crab cake sandwiches in Frederick
Frederick restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brewer's Alley
124 N Market St, FREDERICK
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$29.00
Smoked tomato aioli, lettuce & tomato on a toasted roll
Dutch's Daughter Restaurant
581 Himes Ave., Frederick
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$25.00
Our specialty & #1 seller! Jumbo lump crab meat lightly seasoned & broiled, served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of tartar sauce, fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.