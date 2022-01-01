Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cake sandwiches in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Toast

Frederick restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brewer's Alley

124 N Market St, FREDERICK

Avg 3.8 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$29.00
Smoked tomato aioli, lettuce & tomato on a toasted roll
Dutch's Daughter Restaurant image

 

Dutch's Daughter Restaurant

581 Himes Ave., Frederick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$25.00
Our specialty & #1 seller! Jumbo lump crab meat lightly seasoned & broiled, served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of tartar sauce, fresh fried chips and a pickle spear. Side substitutions available at an additional charge.
