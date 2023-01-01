Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab salad in Frederick

Go
Frederick restaurants
Toast

Frederick restaurants that serve crab salad

Dutch's Daughter Restaurant image

 

Dutch's Daughter Restaurant

581 Himes Ave., Frederick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Salad$25.00
Chilled lumps of jumbo lump crab meat served over a Tossed Garden or Caesar salad.
More about Dutch's Daughter Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Sapporo II

5 W Church S, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Salad$12.00
More about Sapporo II

Browse other tasty dishes in Frederick

Chicken Fried Rice

Rangoon

Spaghetti

Scallops

Mozzarella Sticks

Bruschetta

Tamales

Pork Chops

Map

More near Frederick to explore

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Harpers Ferry

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (751 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (399 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1474 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (582 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (137 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston