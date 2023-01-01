Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupcakes in Frederick

Go
Frederick restaurants
Toast

Frederick restaurants that serve cupcakes

Banner pic

 

Sage Cakery

3401 Urbana Pike Suite E2, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
6pk of Cupcakes$20.00
Dozen Cupcakes$38.00
Single Cupcake$3.75
More about Sage Cakery
Consumer pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brewer's Alley

124 N Market St, FREDERICK

Avg 3.8 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
LEMON RASPBERRY CUPCAKE$8.00
Raspberry sauce
More about Brewer's Alley

Browse other tasty dishes in Frederick

Lentil Soup

Lobster Rolls

Crab Cakes

Sticky Rice

Meatball Subs

Shrimp Tempura

Steak Subs

Shrimp Rolls

Map

More near Frederick to explore

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Harpers Ferry

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (805 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (424 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1562 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (622 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (148 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston