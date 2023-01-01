Edamame in Frederick

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Frederick restaurants that serve edamame
Akira Ramen & Izakaya Frederick
3290 Bennett Creek Avenue, Urbana
No reviews yet
Edamame
$6.00
Boiled Whole Soybeans In The Pod Sprinkled With A Dash Of Salt
More about Akira Ramen & Izakaya Frederick
Sapporo II
5 W Church S, Frederick
No reviews yet
Edamame
$6.00
Japanese young soybean (spicy, regular, or garlic)
More about Sapporo II
