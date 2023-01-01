Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Eel in
Frederick
/
Frederick
/
Eel
Frederick restaurants that serve eel
Akira Ramen & Izakaya Frederick
3290 Bennett Creek Avenue, Urbana
No reviews yet
Eel Avocado Roll
$9.00
More about Akira Ramen & Izakaya Frederick
Sapporo II
5 W Church S, Frederick
No reviews yet
Eel (Unagi)
$4.00
Eel Roll
$6.50
Eel Maki Maki
$16.00
More about Sapporo II
Browse other tasty dishes in Frederick
Burritos
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
Cheeseburgers
Sopapilla
French Onion Soup
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Crab Salad
Caesar Salad
More near Frederick to explore
Gaithersburg
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Leesburg
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Sykesville
Avg 4.8
(12 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Harpers Ferry
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Damascus
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(780 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(415 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1525 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(596 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(146 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(75 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston